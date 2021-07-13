Shrimp Flavoured Steamed Eggplant

If you’re looking for a pork-free or meat-free alternative to replace the bacon in your Cobb salads or BLT sandwiches, then eggplant is an option absolutely worth exploring. While this isn’t an exact replica of bacon, it still has crispy edges and chewy centers, and that beloved smoky-sweet flavor. Japanese eggplants are the top choice because of their long, bacon-like shape. If you don’t have liquid smoke on hand, the smoked paprika and ground chipotles could provide similar smokiness. An oven-safe wire rack is a good tool for a lot of tasks (like cooking evenly crispy chicken wings or vegetables in an oven), and especially helpful here: It allows more efficient drying by providing better air circulation, leading to a crispier texture. If you don’t own a wire rack, line a sheet pan with foil. Halfway through cooking, use a pair of tongs or a spatula to carefully flip the eggplant slices and continue to cook until evenly browned on both sides.