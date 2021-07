If you're having family over for dinner, it isn't always easy to know what to make. The pull between making something special and making something easy so you can spend time with your guests is a struggle. But one dish always comes to the rescue in cases like this: lasagna. This Italian staple will yield enough food to feed a crowd and can largely be prepped ahead of time. Make it once, and you'll see why this spinach and sausage lasagna will become your new favorite go-to dinner idea.