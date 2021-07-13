Cancel
Environment

GA Forecast

By Accuweather
Brunswick News
 13 days ago

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Atlanta Dekalb;A t-storm in spots;85;69;N;2;76%;65%;11. Atlanta Fulton;A t-storm in spots;86;70;NE;2;74%;65%;11. Augusta;A t-storm in spots;91;75;SSE;4;67%;59%;11. Augusta Bush;A t-storm in spots;92;72;SSE;3;68%;57%;11. Bainbridge;A t-storm in spots;90;72;SE;5;75%;72%;9. Brunswick;Clouds limiting sun;87;75;SE;8;66%;31%;9. Cartersville;A thunderstorm;85;69;S;4;73%;71%;8. Claxton;Variable cloudiness;88;70;SSE;4;73%;35%;10. Columbus;Mostly cloudy;91;72;SE;4;65%;44%;9. Dalton;Humid with a t-storm;87;70;SSE;4;72%;71%;6.

Glynn County, GABrunswick News

GA Greenville-Spartanburg SC Zone Forecast

Rabun- Including the cities of Clayton, Pine Mountain, and Mountain City. .OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Near. steady temperatures in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A...
Georgia StateUnion-Recorder

Southeast Ga. League sending 14 to Nationals

The Junior Tour Powered by Under Armour - Southeast Georgia will be sending 14 players to the upcoming Junior Tour Powered by Under Amour National Championships. The Championships will be played July 17-18 at Disney World in Orlando, Fla. at the Disney Magnolia, Palm and Oak Trail golf courses. Over 420 players from across the nation will compete for the titles across four age groups.

