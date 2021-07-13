Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilmington, DE

Musk defends timing of Tesla's $2.6 bln deal for SolarCity

By Tom Hals Sierra Jackson
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago

WILMINGTON, Del., July 13 (Reuters) - Elon Musk told a judge on Tuesday Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) had to buy SolarCity in 2016 because the failing solar panel company was essential to the electric vehicle maker's long-term goal of accelerating the transition to sustainable energy.

The celebrity chief executive completed about eight hours of testimony over two days to defend himself against a lawsuit brought by union pension funds and asset managers who allege he strong-armed Tesla directors into buying the cash-strapped SolarCity for $2.6 billion.

Musk at the time owned a 22% stake in both Tesla and SolarCity, which was founded by his cousins. The Tesla shareholders want Musk to be ordered to return the value of the deal to Tesla.

Musk completed his testimony by fielding several questions about the timing and necessity of the deal from Vice Chancellor Joseph Slights, the judge who will decide if Musk is liable.

Musk said Tesla was struggling in 2016 to develop its Powerwall battery system because it was difficult to integrate with other solar power systems.

"If we have a whole bunch of third-party solar systems, it's a messy situation. We needed solar within Tesla," he told the judge.

Central to the case are claims that despite owning only 22% of Tesla, Musk was a controlling shareholder due to his ties to board members and domineering style. If plaintiffs can prove this, it increases the likelihood that the court will conclude the deal was unfair to shareholders.

Musk has consistently told the court that the Tesla board primarily handled the SolarCity deal and he was not part of the board committee that negotiated the terms.

Shareholder attorney Randall Baron on Tuesday pressed Musk to explain meeting notes taken by a financial advisor showing Musk suggested the board offer a $28.50 share price for SolarCity. Baron asked whether that conflicted with Musk's statement that he had fully recused himself from negotiations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=293BYi_0avFUBUQ00
Tesla CEO Elon Musk departs the Williams Justice Center after taking the stand to defend Tesla Inc's 2016 deal for SolarCity in a case before the Delaware Court of Chancery in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S. July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Beier

"I was making the obvious point that any offer, if not publicly defensible, will be rejected by SolarCity shareholders,” Musk said.

In response to questions from his own lawyer Evan Chesler, who was trying to show Musk did not dominate board discussions, Musk noted his suggestion was overruled at that meeting.

Musk spoke softly and was subdued throughout his Tuesday testimony. He was more direct than on Monday, when he sometimes offered meandering answers to yes or no questions and sparred with Baron.

Baron asked Musk to explain why he reviewed deal packets for the Tesla board before they were sent to directors, suggesting the CEO was controlling the flow of information.

“It’s part of the board process to make sure they have full and accurate information,” Musk testified.

As he did on Monday, Musk repeatedly defended the SolarCity deal by saying the company had to be quickly acquired or find financing to solve its dangerous cash shortage.

He argued that drawn-out negotiations with Tesla would have left SolarCity stuck in limbo because those talks prevented it from seeking outside funding.

Legal experts said the judge will be looking for evidence that Musk threatened board members or that directors felt they could not stand up to him.

Board members and others involved in the 2016 deal will testify for the duration of the trial. Kimbal Musk took the stand on Tuesday afternoon, after his brother Elon completed his testimony.

The company's directors settled allegations from the same lawsuit last year for $60 million, paid by insurance, without admitting fault.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 4

Reuters

Reuters

149K+
Followers
181K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilmington, DE
Local
Delaware Business
Wilmington, DE
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Kimbal Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solarcity#Solarcity#Powerwall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Solar Power
News Break
Tesla
Related
Businessteslarati.com

Tesla will import vehicles to India to determine if a Gigafactory is needed

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says the automaker will first import vehicles to India to determine the success of the company’s imminent entrance into the country. The success Tesla has with importing vehicles will directly determine whether the company decides to build a Gigafactory in India, Musk said. “If Tesla is...
BusinessPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Elon Musk Changes His Mind About Bitcoin

Tesla has always done things differently, so it came as no surprise when Elon Musk announced earlier this year that you could buy a Model S using the cryptocurrency Bitcoin, the world's largest digital currency. Ultimately, this was short-lived as Tesla stopped accepting Bitcoin payments back in May, citing concerns about the environmental impact of Bitcoin mining that uses a lot of electricity generated by fossil fuels.
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Musk says India plant likely if Tesla succeeds in importing cars

(July 24): A Tesla Inc. factory to produce cars in India is “quite likely” if the electric automaker can first begin sales with imported vehicles, according to Elon Musk. The California-based car producer is currently lobbying for lower taxes on imports as it considers plans to expand into India, one of the world’s biggest emerging car markets, people with knowledge of the details said Friday.
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

Elon Musk Shakes Up the Market With His Personal Crypto Holdings

Elon Musk's net worth topped more than $160 billion this year, which makes him the second richest person on Earth. In a conversation with Ark Invest founder Cathy Wood and Twitter and Square payment CEO Jack Dorsey, the Space X and Tesla billionaire discussed his cryptocurrency holdings. The revelations inevitably impacted the prices in the market. Not shying away from being a huge advocate for DOGE, many investors were pleasantly surprised to hear Musk share his personal holdings in Ethereum.
Businessthenerdstash.com

Tesla Should Be Wary of These EV Startups

When Tesla unveiled the all-new Model S Plaid in June, the company reminded everyone why it was the “GOAT” of the electric vehicle (EV) industry. But two American EV startups are eyeing Tesla’s throne, and they’re relentless. They’re Rivian and Faraday Future. Rivian: Future of EV?. Fast-rising EV startup Rivian...
California Stateteslarati.com

Tesla’s Elon Musk highlights Virtual Power Plants’ importance amid CA launch

Tesla has launched its Virtual Power Plant (VPP) program in California, allowing customers to utilize their Powerwall batteries and solar panels to help the state’s grid. While the VPP seems to be a pilot program in California for now, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has noted that the capability to donate spare battery capacity to the grid would become extremely important over time.
Businessteslarati.com

Tesla sells Maxwell’s ultracapacitor business amid dry electrode battery focus

Tesla has offloaded Maxwell Technologies’ ultracapacitor business to UCAP Power, Inc., a developer of ultracapacitor-based power solutions. The announcement was posted in a press release, which noted that the deal included the purchase of Maxwell Technologies Korea, the company’s Korea-based ultracapacitor business, as well as other assets related to the Maxwell brand.
BusinessCNET

Elon Musk says Tesla will likely take Bitcoin payments again

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, an avid player in the cryptocurrency market, said on Thursday the electric carmaker will "most likely" begin accepting Bitcoin again, having stopped doing so in May. However, Musk is waiting for digital currency mining and associated operations to introduce more renewable energy into the process. Specifically, he wants to see at least 50% renewable energy used and make sure the figure is on the upswing.
EconomyMySanAntonio

Tesla's electric truck production line is about to start

Tesla presented the prototype in 2017 and later announced that there would be two versions , both will have the capacity to load 36 tons with different autonomies, the first of 480 km and the second with an approximate of 800 km . You might be interested: Elon Musk says...
BusinessRedorbit.com

Tesla to Source Nickel from Western Australia

Tesla has signed a contract with Australian commodity provider BHP’s Nickel West division to purchase an undisclosed amount of nickel mined in western Australia. The two companies will also work together to improve the sustainability of the supply chain for Tesla’s vehicle batteries. At last year’s Battery Day, Elon Musk...
Economyinvesting.com

Tesla: What Chip Shortage?

While other space-obsessed billionaires are blasting off into space, Elon Musk is more focused on earthbound transportation concerns. After the stock of his ballyhooed electronic vehicle company Tesla Motors (NASDAQ:TSLA) went on a rollercoaster ride through the first half of the year Wall Street will tune in for an eagerly-anticipated update on the firm’s Q2 results.
Economycityindex.co.uk

Tesla Motors (TSLA) Q2 earnings: What chip shortage?!

While other space-obsessed billionaires are blasting off into space, Elon Musk is more focused on earthbound transportation concerns. After the stock of his ballyhooed electronic vehicle company Tesla Motors (TSLA) went on a rollercoaster ride through the first half of the year Wall Street will tune in for an eagerly-anticipated update on the firm’s Q2 results.
BusinessBenzinga

Elon Musk Suggests Tesla Could Resume Accepting Bitcoin Soon

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk suggested Wednesday that the electric vehicle maker will resume accepting payments in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) if due diligence confirms preliminary findings that Bitcoin is turning a lot greener. What Happened: “It looks like Bitcoin is shifting a lot more towards renewables,” said Musk at...
Stockswashingtonnewsday.com

After Elon Musk stated that he personally owns Ethereum, the price of the cryptocurrency skyrocketed.

After Elon Musk stated that he personally owns Ethereum, the price of the cryptocurrency skyrocketed. Elon Musk, a billionaire businessman, revealed on Wednesday that he owns Ethereum, a cryptocurrency. Musk made the remarks during the Crypto Council’s “The B-Word” conference, an online event aimed at encouraging enterprises and institutional investors to adopt bitcoin.

Comments / 4

Community Policy