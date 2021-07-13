Department of Wildlife Hosting Women’s Fishing Workshops

Ft. Gibson: July 12. Elevation above normal, water 78.Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits and topwater lures around brush structure. White bass good on jigs, live shad, sassy shad and slabs in the main lake, around points and offshore humps. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, live bait and shrimp along flats, main lake, points and river channel. Flooded conditions continue to persist but the lake level is dropping slowly. Anglers should concentrate on areas where bait fish will congregate to find the fish. Falling water levels can be very challenging to fish. The most successful angers during these conditions usually factor in how currents can make a difference. Vessel operators should continue to be cautious as underwater hazards exist. At the time of this report, most public access locations and boat ramps are beginning to open back up.