That familiar feeling when the tiredness hits, your eyes start closing, and there's nothing you can do to fight it. We've all been there — most likely in the middle of a work meeting — and the struggle is real. If only we could take a quick ten-minute power nap to give us that energy booster necessary to see us through the rest of the day. But alas, napping is frowned upon in the workplace, and so coffee will have to suffice. But one of the perks of being a toddler includes being able to nap whenever the moment calls for it, and these kids show us how strong the force is! Whether you're lying in a pile of lego (ouch) or sitting on the toilet, once the sleepy's hit, there's nothing you can do about it.