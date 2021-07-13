Just Listed | Sublime in The Shores | 6192 Winding Lake Drive

Rarely Offered Coastal Sanctuary in Rehoboth’s Premier Oceanfront Building. Sweeping direct ocean views to the North Shore & located on one of the best beaches on the east coast! The most desirable in-town location at the north end of Rehoboth's famous boardwalk. Direct ocean views from all living areas, bedrooms and balconies. Pristine 2 bedroom, 2 bath custom renovation with no detail spared. Engineered hickory flooring, gourmet kitchen with cherry cabinets with handmade glass handles, custom tile work, ceramic backsplash, granite counter tops/breakfast bar, Blanco sink, under-counter lighting, GE Profile appliances and halogen pendants. Hall bath with stunning marine tile and custom corner-closure shower and Moen fixtures. Luxury owner’s suite offers direct ocean views, walk in cedar closet, custom lighting, over-sized bath with radiant heated flooring, custom tilework, dual sinks, granite counters, custom walk-in shower with ¼” glass doors, remote shades, and full-size stacked washer/dryer. Custom solid wood doors throughout. Added upgrades include (4) new sets of sliding glass doors, sound-proof drywall, blown-in insulation in ceiling, HVAC (2017) and new water heater, custom trim work. Condo fee includes Wi-Fi, cable tv service, water and sewer, trash removal, roof-top pool, indoor garage parking,and 24-hour security. Never rented/owner occupied. The perfect year-round private beach retreat. Call Mike Kogler, (302) 236-7648 for a private viewing of this rare Henlopen offering.