Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Allen County, OH

Two arrested after a traffic stop and drugs were found in the car

hometownstations.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo arrested after a traffic stop and drugs were found in the car. 34-year-old Adam Amsler and 28-year-old Autumn Swift were charged with Possession of Schedule I or II Narcotic and are in the Allen County Jail. The West Central Ohio Crime Task Force and the Allen County Sheriff's deputies pulled Amsler over on Friday after a traffic violation. A drug K9 was called in and detected the scent of drugs. A search was conducted, and deputies found large amounts of meth, fentanyl, drug paraphernalia, and cash. The case will be presented to the Allen County Grand Jury for possible additional charges.

www.hometownstations.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allen County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
County
Allen County, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Drug Paraphernalia#Autumn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

With virus surge, US to keep travel restrictions for now

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States will keep existing COVID-19 travel restrictions on international travel in place for now due to concerns about the surging infection rate because of the delta variant, according to a White House official. President Joe Biden earlier this month said that his administration was “in...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

VA requires COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday became the first major federal agency to require health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccines, as the aggressive delta variant spreads across the nation and some communities report troubling increases in hospitalizations among unvaccinated people. The VA’s move came on...
IndustryPosted by
CNN

There's a jet fuel shortage at some US airports

New York (CNN Business) — The seats are full on most planes, but in some cases, the fuel tanks are not. At several western US airports, there's not enough jet fuel to meet the increased demand for leisure travel. That could end up causing some flights to be canceled or force airlines to make extra stops to fuel up on longer routes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy