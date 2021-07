In response to a recent speed study and community input, and to reduce high-speed traffic, Public Works will soon install two asphalt speed tables on Ella Taylor Road. Speed tables are traffic-calming devices similar to speed bumps (or speed humps), but they incorporate a flat “table” that provides a gentler vertical transition than a speed bump. Ella Taylor Road will be closed to thru traffic for the duration of the project, and residents may experience minor delays during construction. Electronic billboards will be placed at either end of the road (near Showalter Road and George Washington Memorial Highway) notifying drivers of the project and important details. Once installed, the speed tables will include white arrows indicating the location of the table, and a yellow stripe indicating the center of the table allowing for two-way traffic .