Cedaredge resident, John Stinnett passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021 at his home in Cedaredge, Colorado. He was 41 years old. John Michael Stinnett was born on April 26, 1980 to Phillip Burkes Stinnett Jr. and Diane Jean (Sorkis) Stinnett in Montrose, Colorado. He spent his childhood and attended schools in Montrose, graduating from Montrose High School in 1998. John went on to further his education at Colorado State University, graduating with degrees in Business Intelligence and Data Analytics and in Management Information Systems.