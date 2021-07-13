Cancel
Hanover, NH

Whitcomb: Experience Counts

By Joanna Whitcomb
Dartmouth
 13 days ago

In light of the challenges ahead, vote for an experienced voice for Hanover Selectboard. Today, please make the time to participate in Hanover’s Town Meeting at the Dewey Field Parking Lot. Hanover residents will have the opportunity to vote by official ballot for town officers and four articles. Residents will also have the opportunity to attend the Business Meeting, starting at 7 p.m., to discuss and vote on articles six through 21, which pertain to matters such as the annual budget, bridge bonds and the Community Power Plan. I’m running for Selectboard to continue to support the pandemic recovery, ensure the successful re-evaluation of properties, encourage good planning and improve communications.

