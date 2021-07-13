Cancel
Visual Art

Dolce Vita: Evgen Čopi Gorišek @ Plan X, Capri

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was a lot of talk about Italy in the recent weeks cause of their football team's accomplishments at the Europe Cup, but at the same time, another important part of Italian tradition was put into the spotlight by Evgen Čopi Gorišek and Plan X gallery. Paying tribute to the "sweet life" in the sun-basked Mediterranean, the gallery inaugurated their new space on the beautiful island of Capri with a solo presentation Dolce Vita.

Federico Fellini
