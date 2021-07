British fashion designer Martine Rose has collaborated with Nike to create a genderless football jersey in a nod to the “Lost Lionesses”, the squad which played in the 1971 Women’s World Cup. Named after the group who travelled to Mexico to take part in the tournament shortly after the Football Association lifted a 50-year ban on women’s football, the “Lost Lionesses” reimagines the England jersey to reflect that sport should be “all-inclusive”.The reversible, oversized shirt is double-crested and aims to tell two different stories. The “England” side features the logo shared by both the men and women’s national football teams...