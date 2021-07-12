Matthew Aversa Has Joined Interdependence PR As Vice President Of Entertainment

Santa Barbara-based speaker and music system developer Sonos and outdoor brand The North Face said Monday that the two are in a new partnership, to help promote the new Sonos portable speaker, the Sonos Roam. Financial details of the partnership were not announced. The companies said the partnership will revolve around the "opportunity to experience the outdoors through exclusive content on Sonos Radio". The two said they will launch a new station on Sonos Radio called "Never Stop Exploring", which will feature original audio created by composer and multi-instrumentalist Mikael Jorgensen of the Grammy Award-winning band Wilco, along with narration from such athletes as Alex Honnold, Hilaree Nelson, Matty Hong, Emily Harrington and others. The Sonos Roam is a waterproof, battery-powered speaker. Although Sonos is promoting use of its speaker in the outdoors, the use of speakers is generally frowned upon in the wilderness and while hiking and experiencing other outdoor activities.