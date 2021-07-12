Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Matthew Aversa Has Joined Interdependence PR As Vice President Of Entertainment

mensjournal.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMen’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at [email protected].Sponsored content. Interdependence PR is one of the biggest...

www.mensjournal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertainment#Men S Journal#Vp#Agency#Allied Global Marketing#Interdependence Pr#Interdepenedce
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Marketing
Related
Businessimdb.com

Disney Publicity Veteran Darrell Borquez Joins Shelter PR

Longtime Disney film studio publicist Darrell Borquez has joined Shelter PR as the agency’s VP of publicity. Borquez, who spent 15 years at Disney, will work closely with Shelter’s personal representation and film and television departments. The Los Angeles-based hire was announced on Tuesday by Shelter co-founders Marla Farrell, Cara...
Santa Barbara, CAsocalTech.com

Sonos, The North Face In Partnership

Santa Barbara-based speaker and music system developer Sonos and outdoor brand The North Face said Monday that the two are in a new partnership, to help promote the new Sonos portable speaker, the Sonos Roam. Financial details of the partnership were not announced. The companies said the partnership will revolve around the "opportunity to experience the outdoors through exclusive content on Sonos Radio". The two said they will launch a new station on Sonos Radio called "Never Stop Exploring", which will feature original audio created by composer and multi-instrumentalist Mikael Jorgensen of the Grammy Award-winning band Wilco, along with narration from such athletes as Alex Honnold, Hilaree Nelson, Matty Hong, Emily Harrington and others. The Sonos Roam is a waterproof, battery-powered speaker. Although Sonos is promoting use of its speaker in the outdoors, the use of speakers is generally frowned upon in the wilderness and while hiking and experiencing other outdoor activities.
TV & Videosgoodhousekeeping.com

'Jeopardy!' Fans Aren't Holding Back Their Thoughts After Watching LeVar Burton Guest Host

Best known as the beloved host of Reading Rainbow, LeVar Burton is currently living out one of his biggest dreams as Jeopardy!’s latest guest host. On Monday, the former Star Trek actor made his Jeopardy! debut, an opportunity he says he just couldn’t pass up. For nearly a decade, the 64-year-old Roots star has been vocal about wanting to take over the podium when the late Alex Trebek retired. Now, LeVar is helping honor Alex's legacy on the beloved quiz show, officially joining a roster of celebrities, TV personalities and past Jeopardy! prodigies.
CelebritiesThrive Global

Jeff Mauro: “Do not expand too fast”

Do not expand too fast. If you find success early on, the offers will come rolling in. Choose wisely and make sure you hone the model before expanding too quickly. As part of our series about the lessons from influential ‘TasteMakers’, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Chef Jeff Mauro.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Jennifer Garner is 'over-the-moon' as she embarks on exciting new venture

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Garner who couldn't contain her excitement any longer and shared her happy news on Instagram on Thursday. The Yes Day actress was inundated with support when she updated her fans with her latest career adventure and admitted she was beyond ecstatic. Jennifer shared a...
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Jumped On The Gravy Train Again

British royal family news reveals that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are being called out as hypocrites. And in other news, the sun shines in summer. The pair left the UK amid tension with his family and claimed they needed privacy. So they jetted off to the paparazzi capitol of the world, Southern California. There they made a cozy nest in a mega mansion and have not shut up since.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
IndieWire

Scarlett Johansson Sues Disney Over Streaming Release of ‘Black Widow’

Scarlett Johansson filed a lawsuit on Thursday in Los Angeles against Disney, in which she alleged that the media company breached her contract by releasing the film day and date in theaters and on the Disney+ streaming service. According to the lawsuit (as reported by The Washington Post), her agreement with Disney-owned Marvel Entertainment guaranteed a theatrical release, with her salary based largely on how the movie did at the box office.
CelebritiesABC News

Issa Rae announces marriage to Louis Diame: See the stunning photos

Issa Rae is officially off the market. In an Instagram post on Monday, the "Insecure" creator and star revealed she had married her longtime boyfriend Louis Diame over the weekend in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, a commune in the South of France. Alongside a series photos of her destination wedding taken by Lauren...
TV & Videos1051thebounce.com

‘Parks And Recreation’ Star Retta Hosting New Show On HGTV

Marietta Sangai Sirleaf — professionally known as Retta — was part of the cast of the classic show Parks And Recreation, and now she will be hosting a new show on HGTV called Ugliest House in America. “I loooove a renovation ‘before and after,’ so to have a front-row seat...
TV & VideosComicBook

WarnerMedia Reveals Cartoonito and Ellen DeGeneres Cartoon Trailers

WarnerMedia is turning Ellen DeGeneres into a cartoon for their new programming block Cartoonito. The preschool shows will be for younger audiences who love programs like Sesame Street, Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go, and Mush-Mush & the Mushables this fall. Little Ellen will bear the name of the famous comedian. Another original called Lucas the Spider was also revealed today. Degeneres’ show will be animated in 2D and follow a fictionalized seven-year-old version of the talk show host. Lucas’ adventures will be CGI and adapt a viral YouTube show for younger viewers. Both of these shows will not be alone though as Cartoonito brings back a staple of the mid-90s television block: the animated host. Kids will meet Nito, Glob, Wedge, and Itty during these new shows. Check out a short description of each one right here.
Moviescodelist.biz

Summer cinema under the stars

Summer cinema under the starry sky: The open-air cinema “Mainschleifenflimmern” on the Weinfestplatz in Volkach will take place again this year. From 29 July to 1 August, four cinema highlights will once again be present. On July 29, the German feel-good road movie Gott, du can be an ass with Heike Makatsch and Til Schweiger will kick things off. On July 30, fans of Emma Stone can rejoice: She plays the title role in Disney’s latest flick Cruella. With weibier in the blood, it continues on July 31. Sigi Zimmerschied investigates again as Commissioner Kreuzeder in the latest crime comedy from the deepest part of Lower Bavaria. On Sunday, 1 August, the romantic supernatural comedy Der Gttliche Andere with Callum Turner and Matilda De Angelis will be the cryptic finale. Doors open at 8 p.m., the films start around 9:30 p.m., depending on the sunset. On the seated wine festival area there is also a catering offer. The cinema festival is organized by the Wrzburg-based company , which … Night in cooperation with the tourist office Volkacher Mainschleife e.V.. Tickets and further information are available under www.mainschleifen-flimmern.de and in advance also in the tourist information Volkacher Mainschleife; Info phone (09381) 40112.
TV SeriesDiscovery

ACTRESS AND COMEDIAN RETTA TO HOST NEW HGTV EVENT SERIES ‘UGLIEST HOUSE IN AMERICA’

New York [July 27, 2021] Fans flock to HGTV to watch innovative renovations with stunning reveals, but now in the newly greenlit series, Ugliest House in America, the network will tour properties nominated by homeowners who believe their design-challenged home is one of the worst in the country. Hosted by comedian and actress Retta–best known from Parks and Recreation and Good Girls–and a self-proclaimed home and renovation enthusiast, the series will showcase unsightly homes from coast-to-coast, including failed flips, gaudy design and heinous hodge-podge horrors. Ultimately, the “ugliest house in America” will get a $150,000 renovation, culminating in a showstopping final reveal for the lucky homeowners. The series is slated to premiere in early 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy