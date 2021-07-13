Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Senior Google Exec’s Remote Plans Anger Employees

WebProNews
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle senior executive Urs Hölzle has angered employees with his remote work plans, prompting calls of hypocrisy on the part of the company. Google CEO Sundar Pichai outlined the company’s remote work strategy in May. Employees will be required to spend three days in the office, with two allocated to remote work. Employees also have the option of changing the office they work out of, as well as applying for permanent remote work.

www.webpronews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sundar Pichai
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Employee Compensation#Google Ceo#Remote Work#Google Exec#Cnet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Economy
Country
New Zealand
News Break
Google
Related
LawTech Dirt

AT&T Gets Loyal Lawmakers To Push A Broadband Tax For 'Big Tech'

Hoping to capitalize on legitimate animosity against "big tech," AT&T lobbyists and policy makers have been busy recirculating a fifteen-year-old talking point. Namely, that big tech companies should throw billions of dollars at big telecom companies to subsidize their broadband deployments. The argument that AT&T has been pushing since 2004 or so is that since big tech companies get a "free ride" on telecom networks (which has never been true), they should pay telecom giants billions of additional dollars... just because.
POTUSWashington Post

Did Big Tech Get Too Big? U.S. Crackdown Seeks Answer: QuickTake

The rise of global technology superstars Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google created new challenges for the competition watchdogs who enforce antitrust laws. The companies dominate markets in e-commerce and smartphones, search advertising and social-media traffic. An anti-monopoly crackdown that began under President Donald Trump is continuing under President Joe Biden, who has surrounded himself with outspoken advocates for vigorous antitrust enforcement against U.S. tech companies.
BusinessPosted by
WRAL News

3 tech giants report combined profits of more than $50B

Three tech companies — Apple, Microsoft and Google owner Alphabet — reported combined profits of more than $50 billion in the April-June quarter, underscoring their unparalleled influence and success at reshaping the way we live. Although these companies make their money in different ways, the results served as another reminder...
MarketsPosted by
CNN

Google revenue jumps 62%, fueled by demand for online advertising

(CNN Business) — This time last year, Google was starting to feel the early pandemic slump as large parts of the global economy shut down. On Tuesday, the company showed just how far it's come since. Google (GOOG)'s parent company Alphabet reported revenue of $61.9 billion for the quarter ended...
BusinessL.A. Weekly

From Senior Engineer to Major Tech Investor, Bilal Junaid Is Taking Silicon Valley by Storm

Based in the San Francisco Bay area, Silicon Valley is home to numerous start-up companies in the tech world. The area is globally known for the many tech giants established and headquartered there, among them Google, Netflix, and Facebook. To date, the region continues to dominate the technology world with its high-tech innovations and advancements. It is also home to some of the highest paying tech jobs in the world, attracting the best brains from all over.
BusinessSFGate

Google and Apple warn Delta variant could prove disruptive

Apple and Google reported soaring earnings Tuesday, delighting Wall Street. But the good financial news was tempered by the surging Delta variant of the coronavirus, which is spreading around the globe, threatening to prolong the ripple effects of the global pandemic. "As the last 18 months have demonstrated many times...
Irvine, CANintendo Enthusiast

Blizzard employees plan to strike tomorrow

Last week, the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed a lawsuit against Activision Blizzard for a culture of sexual harassment and discrimination. The publishing giant called the suit “distorted, and in many cases false” and blamed it on “irresponsible behavior from unaccountable State bureaucrats.” Earlier today, we reported that over 2,000 current and former employees signed a letter condemning the company’s response to the lawsuit. Now Blizzard staff is taking things to the next level with plans to strike.
AdvocacyPosted by
Vice

Angered Activision Blizzard Employees Plan Walkout, And They Have Demands

Workers continue to organize at video game giant and Call of Duty publisher Activision Blizzard, fallout from the state of California suing the company for allegedly fostering a "breeding ground for harassment." Employees have scheduled a company-wide walkout for tomorrow morning, according to a statement released to Waypoint by organizers today.
Marketsswfinstitute.org

Google’s Advertising Revenue Rips 69% from 2020

Alphabet Inc. is the parent company of Google. Total Google advertising revenue increased to US$ 50.44 billion, up 69% from the year-ago quarter. YouTube revenue came in over US$ 7 billion, up 83% from 2020, drawing near to Netflix’s quarterly revenue, which was US$ 7.34 billion. YouTube Shorts is the company’s new TikTok competitor. YouTube Shorts just surpassed 15 billion daily views, according to Google CEO Sundar Pichai during the earnings call. That is up from 6.5 billion daily views in March 2021.
Financial ReportsEngadget

Google parent Alphabet made a whopping $61.9 billion last quarter

After several quarters of continually growing revenue, Google's parent company Alphabet announced today that it made $61.9 billion in Q2 2021. That's a jump of 62 percent from the same period last year, when the organization's revenue dipped due to the onset of the pandemic. Last quarter, Alphabet posted $55.3 billion in revenue. Clearly, the company has long recovered from the slump it faced from the pandemic last year.
TechnologyWired

Biden’s ‘Antitrust Revolution’ Overlooks AI—at Americans’ Peril

Despite the executive orders and congressional hearings of the “Biden antitrust revolution,” the most profound anti-competitive shift is happening under policymakers’ noses: the cornering of artificial intelligence and automation by a handful of tech companies. This needs to change. There is little doubt that the impact of AI will be...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Tech giants’ next acquisition could be themselves

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Big U.S. technology companies can look in the mirror for their next acquisition. Alphabet (GOOGL.O), Amazon.com (AMZN.O), Apple (AAPL.O), Facebook (FB.O) and Microsoft (MSFT.O) have around $600 billion of cash in their coffers altogether. With revenue hitting new highs, investors will be keen to see it put to work. Buying back more shares may become the default.
Technologysiliconangle.com

Ad spending and Google Cloud accelerate Alphabet’s earnings once again

The economy’s fitful emergence from the pandemic drove a big upside surprise in second-quarter earnings at Google LLC parent Alphabet Inc., thanks to advertising on search results and YouTube — as well as an acceleration in cloud computing revenue and a big reduction in cloud unit losses. The advertising and...
BusinessPosted by
IBTimes

Google Parent Alphabet Profit Soars As Ads Surge

Google parent Alphabet on Tuesday reported quarterly profit that nearly tripled as money poured in from ads at its search engine and YouTube video platform. The internet titan reported that profit nearly tripled from last year to $18.5 billion on revenue that rose sharply to $61.9 billion. "There was a...
Financial Reportsmobilesyrup.com

Google’s Alphabet reports Q2 2021 revenue of $61.88 billion USD

Google’s parent company, Alphabet, announced its Q2 2021 earnings with $61.88 billion USD (roughly $77.85 billion CAD) in revenue. Q2 ranged from April to June for Google, which saw a 62 percent increase in revenue compared to Q2 2020. The company posted an operating income of $19.4 billion USD (roughly $24.4 billion CAD) and net income of $18.5 billion USD (about $23.28 billion CAD).
MarketsPosted by
Android Police

Google can't stop printing money in another record-setting quarter

It's no secret that the tech industry continues to grow at a breakneck pace, especially in a world where many of us spent nearly eighteen months cooped up at home for both work and recreation. Google and its parent company Alphabet have seen wild financial success over the last year, and this quarter is no different. After breaking records in Q1 2021, Google has returned to do it all over again in Q2.
InternetPosted by
IBTimes

Mark Zuckerberg Spent $23.4M On Security Alone In 2020

Facebook spent more than $20 million on security for its CEO Mark Zuckerberg in 2020 alone, according to an analysis. Research from Protocol, which looked at the amount spent by big tech companies on 11 executives, found that costs for personal security rose last year due to the pandemic. Zuckerberg's security budget alone accounted for more than half of the total amount spent on the 11 executives, which was $46 million.
Marketsmorningbrew.com

Big Tech Companies Crush Earnings

Apple, Microsoft, and Google approached analysts’ expectations the way Joey Chestnut approaches a plate of three hot dogs. Here’s a rundown of the earnings demolition in 130 words. Apple, the world’s most valuable public company, said profits nearly doubled last quarter, iPhone sales jumped an impressive 50%, and revenue for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy