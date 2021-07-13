Senior Google Exec’s Remote Plans Anger Employees
Google senior executive Urs Hölzle has angered employees with his remote work plans, prompting calls of hypocrisy on the part of the company. Google CEO Sundar Pichai outlined the company’s remote work strategy in May. Employees will be required to spend three days in the office, with two allocated to remote work. Employees also have the option of changing the office they work out of, as well as applying for permanent remote work.www.webpronews.com
Comments / 0