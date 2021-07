Quantum systems: try out quantum computers from the cloud. Simulators facilitate the first steps into the world of quantum computers by emulating the fundamentally different working systems on classic hardware. There are countless simulators on the Internet, many of which are even under open source licenses. You can get started right away on the Quantum Playground. The site provides a WebGL-based simulator in the browser, which however uses its own scripting language. Clear lists (for example on GitHub / Qunatiki) with additional simulators for different programming languages ​​and applications are available online.