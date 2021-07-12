Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

Ford F-150 diesel dropped ahead of electric push

By Gary Gastelu
foxwilmington.com
 18 days ago

The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning pickup has been revealed with a starting price under $40G. The all-electric truck is the most powerful F-150 ever and offers a range up to 300 miles per charge. The Ford F-150 is done with diesel. (Ford) The Power Stroke 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 will be...

foxwilmington.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 150#Ford Trucks#Ford F Series#Fox News Autos#Muscle Cars And Trucks#Powerboost#Gm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
EPA
News Break
Cars
News Break
Buying Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The Ford-F150 Lightning Wasn’t Ford’s First Electric Truck

Everyone’s talking about how the Ford F-150 Lightning is the first affordable electric truck. It’s Ford’s answer to the problem of EV utility vehicles being too expensive. It’s got all the towing capabilities and power outlets one would ever need. But this isn’t Ford’s first attempt to electrify one of their trucks. Ruler of the light utility segment, the Ford Ranger was converted to an EV back in 1998 but has since been forgotten like many EVs of the time.
CarsPosted by
CW33

Ford patents charging electric cars by towing them

A Ford patent filing proposes charging electric cars by flat-towing them behind another vehicle. First spotted by The Drive on Wednesday, a Ford patent application claims this could be done using anything from a larger commercial truck to another passenger car. Vehicles could be charged at all times when being...
CarsMotorAuthority

Everrati partners with Superformance, plans electric Ford GT40

Governments are pushing for the elimination of cars with internal-combustion engines, and at some point we may see even classic cars taken off the road. There is a way to save them, though it requires stripping out the powertrain and installing a battery-electric setup. One of the companies already offering this service is the United Kingdom's Everrati, which on Thursday revealed a Ford GT40 that is undergoing an electric conversion.
CarsCarscoops

How Was Ford Able To Keep The F-150 Lightning’s Starting Price Below $40K?

When Ford unveiled the F-150 Lightning, there were many impressive things about it but perhaps the most impressive was its sub-$40k starting price. Speaking to Autoblog at the Chicago Auto Show, Darren Palmer, general manager for Ford’s battery electric vehicles, said that the secret to getting the price down on the electric truck was scale. Because the pickup, apart from a handful of specialty parts, is essentially identical to a regular F-150 on top, Ford can leverage the best-selling vehicle in America‘s scale to negotiate the best prices possible.
Carswfxb.com

Ford Created New Fragrance for Electric Drivers

The scent just isn’t the same for some electric car customers, so the company created a gasoline-scented fragrance to help people make the transition to battery-power. Sadly, it’s not for sale, it was just created as a promotion. The “macho” aroma was unveiled at the Goodwill Festival of Speed in England but, the essence has no real gas, just a hint of smoke, rubber.
Carsilovebobfm.com

Ford Adds Gasoline ‘Scent’ To Electric Car

If you are one of those people that love the smell of gasoline but want to drive an electric car, then this is just for you. Ford has developed a gasoline-scented fragrance for EV owners to help them make the transition to battery power. According to FOX, the Mach-Eau GT was unveiled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in England, where Ford is showing off its electric Mustang Mach-E.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Blue Ford F-150

Antimatter Blue Metallic 2021 Ford F-150 XL 4WD 10-Speed Automatic 2.7L V6 EcoBoost 4WD. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Ford F-150 Lightning Range Could Reach Nearly 500 Miles

Automakers will often purposely downgrade things like estimated output and fuel economy for a variety of reasons, though this information is usually exposed via government testing. The new Ford F-150 Lightning is a prime example. Officially, the all-electric truck has a minimum range of 240 miles in base trim. Ford says the extended range reaches 300 miles. Last month, we reported that a Ford representative let slip the extended-range model was carrying 1,000 pounds of cargo during EPA testing. This would surely affect things and the math indicated the actual range, sans cargo, could be as high as 460 miles.
CarsAutoblog

Ford considering shipping incomplete F-150s to dealers

Pictures of thousands of brand new, unsellable Ford F-150s parked in lots in at least three states expressed the semiconductor shortage in real and financial terms. Ford's pain has been especially dreadful; CEO Jim Farley said nine of Ford's Tier 1 suppliers relied on chips from a single chip maker that experienced a fire in its clean room. This break in the supply chain is breaking the knees of Ford's star player. Earlier this month, the Detroit Free Press reported the automaker had sourced a supply of chips that would allow it to ship thousands of trucks to dealers and keep production lines going. Now, Automotive News reports that Ford is discussing an idea with dealers to ship trucks before the chips are installed. Any dealers receiving such vehicles would get training for service staff on how to install the hardware, and repayment for nearly an hour's worth of labor for each repair. This is only an idea for now, and if it became reality, only dealers agreeing to the plan would receive unfinished trucks.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Iconic Ford GT40 Gets First Electric Powertrain

Superformance has been around for 25 years or so, and is best known for distributing Continuation Shelby Cobras, Daytonas, GT40s and rolling chassis replicas. But like all manufacturers big and small, it sees the writing on the wall. The legendary hot rod company has joined forces with bespoke electric car maker Everatti, and the pair, along with Safir GT40, is going to create a classic Ford GT with an electric powertrain.
CarsTechCrunch

Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup reservations surpass 120,000

Ford released Wednesday its second quarter earnings for 2021, which besides containing a surprise profit despite the ongoing chip shortage, revealed that its F-150 Lightning electric pickup has generated 120,000 preorders since its unveiling in May. Ford reported revenue of $26.8 billion, slightly below expectations, and net income of $561 million in the second quarter.
Dallas, TXDallas News

Dallas gets its first look at the all-electric F-150 Lightning

Ford isn’t exactly the first car brand that pops to mind in a conversation about electric vehicles, but it began selling the all-electric Mustang Mach-E this year and next year will bring the much-anticipated 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning. It’s one thing to bring a new electric vehicle to the market....
Carsautotrader.com

Electric Slide: How the Ford F-150 Lightning Will Make EVs Mainstream

If any vehicle tips the market in favor of electric cars, it will be the Ford F-150 Lightning. The full-size pickup is the first EV that cancels out nearly all of the reasons consumers have given for sticking with gas-fueled models. Here’s why the 2022 F-150 Lightning is the first...
Buying CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Ford F-150 Platinum vs. King Ranch Trims: What's the Difference?

It should come as no surprise that Ford offers its best-selling F-150 pickup in a whole host of different trim levels—eight, in fact, from XL to Limited. And while most fit a pretty specific niche within the lineup, two are quite similar. We're talking about the King Ranch and Platinum trims.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2017 White Platinum Ford F-250SD

White Platinum 2017 Ford F-250SD Platinum 4WD TorqShift 6-Speed Automatic Power Stroke 6.7L V8 DI 32V OHV Turbodiesel 4WD. * 2017 KBB.com Brand Image Awards * 2017 KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599...
Buying Carstheweeklydriver.com

Farewell to the Ford F-150 diesel; We hardly knew you

Support independent journalism with a donation to The Weekly Driver. After only a four-year run, the Ford F-150 diesel pickup truck has been discontinued. The move continues the automaker’s recent lineup tweaks. Unveiled as a 2018 model and carrying the Power Stroke badge, Ford stopped the diesel option because the...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Ford Says Raptor Wheels Won't Work On F-150 Lightning

At the 2021 Chicago Auto Show, Carbuzz had a chance to get up close and personal with the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning. The truck looks pretty familiar in person, seeing as the electric model uses the same cab as the standard F-150. Aside from some futuristic lights and a few other details, the Lightning's design has been made pretty simple to help keep the price low. We thought sharing so much in common with the standard F-150 would make it easy for owners to customize the Lightning, but this may not be the case.

Comments / 0

Community Policy