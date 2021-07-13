Bishop Garland “Onnie” Langley of Winston-Salem went to be with his Lord and Savior July 9, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his loving wife, family and friends. Onnie was born on March 22, 1943, to the late George Robert Langley and Etta Rose Snyder of Lexington. He served his country in the U.S. Navy and Reserves. He pastored and served in many areas of ministry for approximately 40 years in the Church of God of Prophecy, with his last pastorate at North Wilkesboro.