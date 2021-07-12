Disney brings fans to ‘tears’ in ‘Toy Story 3’ post

Hello MousePlanet! It's the Top 5 guy here dipping back into one of my older series about all that Disney Stuff that we all seem to collect, acquire and accumulate. I spent years writing about all of the various Disney merchandise, collectibles and all sorts of Disney Stuff that has managed to find its way onto the shelves and into the drawers of this house. It's been a while since I wrote about it, but that in no way shape or form means that I've given up on the collecting end. At times I feel like I have more stuff than ever before. My dear friend Robert always told me that, "You have to rotate your stuff. Keep a bunch of it packed away and every once in a while rotate what you have on display. That way it keeps things fresh looking on your shelves." Robert and I always put a little too much thought into our various collections, but he was right and I'm about due to rotate some things in an out of my visible collection. The problem is, of course, that there's always something new to collect! With Disney being the massive merchandise juggernaut that they are, there's never a shortage of new, cool things to acquire. That's on top of all of the old, cool things that I'm still on the hunt for. Case in point being the collection I'm writing about today, the McFarlane Toys Disney Multiverse Collection.