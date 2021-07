PlayStation gamers worldwide have been struggling to get their hands on PlayStation 5s since they came out in late 2021, and many Xbox fans are still searching high and low for a Series X - but perhaps the PC community has been suffering the worst, looking everywhere for new GPUs. Since the rise of cryptocurrency, all GeForce 30 series graphic cards have been out of stock, everywhere. They're almost impossible to buy at retail and still hard to find even at scalper prices, and it's ridiculous. Which might be why crypto mines are also turning to the PlayStation 4 for help.