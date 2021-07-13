Cancel
Heating Up: CLS Holdings USA, Inc. Announces June Results, Increased Margins and Endorsement Deal

Cover picture for the articleGet instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB: CLSH) (CSE: CLSH), the ''Company'' or ''CLS'', a diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences, today announced the financial and operational results for its Nevada wholly owned subsidiaries for the month of June 2021 with net revenues of $1.8M and a gross margin of 56.2%. These results represent a 63.1% year-over-year increase in monthly revenue and 8.9% increase in gross margin.

