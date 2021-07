TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The first mariachi youth group in the U.S. was formed in Tucson, and now they’re looking to the community to bring a new project to life. If you know mariachi music, you’ve almost certainly heard of Los Changuitos Feos de Tucson. The group was formed in 1964 and has become world renowned. But now some original members are ready to tell their stories.