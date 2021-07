BOSTON - Boston University men's ice hockey head coach Albie O'Connell announced on Thursday that forward Matt Brown will join the Terriers ahead of the 2021-22 season. Brown comes to Comm. Ave. after spending the previous two seasons at UMass Lowell. In 2020-21, Brown led the River Hawks with eight goals and was third on the squad with 13 points. He played his best hockey down the stretch for UMass Lowell, as he tallied six goals over his last seven games. Brown notched three game-winning goals during that span, including a double-overtime winner in the Hockey East semifinals against Boston College. In 52 career games, Brown has totaled 14 goals and 23 assists for 37 points.