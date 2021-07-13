Samsung Internet 15 Beta brings anti-tracking features, search widget

In a few months from today, Google will be releasing the public version of Android 12. We have seen several previews but we believe more changes will still be introduced in the coming days. Just a little over a month ago, the Android 12 Beta 2 update started rolling out to eligible devices. It was mentioned the ripple effect could be improved in next beta releases. The new version is also making setting up Google Home devices seamless and quicker. Users will even be able to play games even before they are downloaded.