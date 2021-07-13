Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Samsung Internet 15 Beta brings anti-tracking features, search widget

By Ida Torres
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re looking for a new mobile browser because you’re getting fed up with Chrome, there are a lot of options out there, depending on your feature priority and needs. For Samsung users, the Samsung Internet browser is a pretty good alternative. If protecting your browsing privacy is a must-have for you, you’ll be happy to know that the app is bringing privacy-focused features. They’re now available in the Samsung Internet 15 Beta version so it will soon arrive in the stable version as well.

androidcommunity.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Internet#Web Browser#Internet Browser#Mobile Browser#Secret#Google
Related
Cell Phoneskomando.com

Delete this secret ID hiding on your phone that gives away your personal details

From social media platforms and email providers to online stores and personal services, you and your details are major commodities. Mostly with little regard for your privacy. Until recently, there had been very little that you could do to block your MAID in marketing campaigns. Apple somewhat put a stop to this by allowing iOS users to choose who can target them. But for criminals, if they can match the ID with a person, they stand to profit greatly.
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Samsung Galaxy S20 series phones showing some display problems

The Samsung Galaxy S20 can’t be considered old and obsolete yet but apparently, some units are showing display issues. There have been reports of flickering lines on the screen. They often show when playing games. Samsung has been asked about the problem and the instruction given wast to soft reset the smartphone. It should fix the issue but one Galaxy S20 phone owner said that the display turned white and green. The device would also overheat especially when turned on for a while.
Cell Phoneskomando.com

10 apps you should remove from your phone right now

There are plenty of things to worry about in life, but dangerous apps on your mobile device shouldn’t be one of them. Unfortunately, we don’t live in a perfect world, and there will always be some questionable digital content. Google and Apple take some steps to mitigate the risks from...
Electronicsnotebookcheck.net

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: S Pen support and features confirmed

The FCC has, perhaps inadvertently, revealed the S Pen with which the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be compatible. The stylus is one that Samsung has already announced, but it has not started selling yet. Android Foldable Galaxy S Smartphone. Samsung is not expected to reveal the Galaxy Z Fold...
Cell Phonesthewestsidegazette.com

WhatsApp Disappearing Messages Feature Rolled For iOS Beta Users

WASHINGTON — Facebook-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp has finally rolled out the ‘View Once’ feature for iOS Beta users after months of testing. The disappearing message feature was in the works for quite some time. The new feature is similar to snaps on Snapchat, and as per a media report,...
mspoweruser.com

Samsung Internet 15.0 beta released with several new improvements

Samsung today announced the release of Samsung Internet 15.0 beta with several new improvements. This release is focused on user privacy. For example, Samsung Internet 15.0 beta now protects users against fingerprinting with the enhanced anti-tracking technology. Also, when you remove browser data, you will now have greater insight into what will be removed.
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Galaxy Z Fold 3 with S-Pen, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic leaked in a video

Is that the new Galaxy Z Fold phone? That is what many people who have seen Samsung’s latest info video ‘Voices of Galaxy’ are asking. The South Korean tech didn’t say anything about the upcoming devices. In the video, the developers who have been working on open and unique Galaxy experiences for Samsung have been introduced. Samsung is giving a glimpse of the new Galaxy system that includes the Good Lock. In one scene, a foldable phone was being used while an executive was seen wearing a Galaxy Watch.
Cell PhonesEngadget

Samsung's SmartThings app can now track your energy usage

Samsung is catering its SmartThings app updates to our changing lifestyles. During the pandemic, we were glued to the tube, so the Korean company debuted more TV controls. Now, it's introducing a much-needed energy usage tracker as people spend more time indoors than in the past. SmartThings Energy can monitor...
InternetANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Google Meet unlimited group video calls discontinued for free users

The pandemic has resulted to a lot of new programs, services, and apps to help people all over the world communicate with more efficiency. Zoom quickly became popular in the early days of lockdowns but Google soon responded with Google Meet. It’s mainly the old Hangouts program that has been updated to keep up with the demands of the consumers. For a time, Google Meet’s free users are able to enjoy the unlimited group video calls. Sadly, the offer is about to end.
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Android 12 Beta 3, final APIs now available

In a few months from today, Google will be releasing the public version of Android 12. We have seen several previews but we believe more changes will still be introduced in the coming days. Just a little over a month ago, the Android 12 Beta 2 update started rolling out to eligible devices. It was mentioned the ripple effect could be improved in next beta releases. The new version is also making setting up Google Home devices seamless and quicker. Users will even be able to play games even before they are downloaded.
Video GamesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Android 12 users will be able to play games even before they’re downloaded

Google’s Game Developer Summit 2021 brought the announcement of a new feature for the Android game developers that’s destined to please the mobile gamers. Called the “play as you download,” the new inclusion will allow Android 12 users to start the game even before the complete game assets have downloaded from the Play Store. This will come in very handy for large games and apps that can take a few minutes – depending on the size of the app and the internet speed – to finish.
Cell Phonestheclevelandamerican.com

8 Android apps you need to remove right now

Although Google has an analytics system that aims to evaluate apps before they are available on the Play Store, this is not a mistake, and sometimes, among the millions of options, some slip that puts users at risk. This is the status of 8 apps that have been identified as containing Joker malware, which you should remove immediately.
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

OnePlus Nord 2 to come with slim bezels, corner punch-hole camera

In a few days, the new OnePlus Nord 2 will be unveiled. The new OnePlus smartphone has been a favorite subject here recently and we can’t wait to confirm all the things that have been mentioned. Just yesterday, the display specs were detailed. The MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC was also confirmed. Several image renders have also surfaced ahead of launch. A new render now shows us the display having slim bezels and a corner punch-hole camera. As promised, the phone will be unveiled in India on July 22. Other key markets will also follow.
techviral.net

Android 12 Update: Beta 3 Announced with new Features

Google is ready to roll out its latest Android OS. This time Google has revealed Android 12 Beta 3 with new features. This version is only available on Pixel devices for now. So we have managed to get some images of the Beta 3 update. In previous releases, we have...
DIY Photography

Samsung Galaxy S22 reported to feature 200-megapixel Olympus camera

Well, it looks like the Samsung + Olympus rumour from back in April might actually turn out to be true. I still think it’s an odd pairing, but GSMArena reports that not only is the Samsung Galaxy S22 is reported to not feature a new version of the 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HM3 sensor, but it’ll have a new 200-megapixel Olympus branded camera module.
Behind Viral VideosANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

YouTube Shorts now available in more than 100 countries

Of course everyone wants to be the new Tiktok. The past couple of years has seen the rise of this micro-video social network in both usage and importance in culture. All of the major social media platforms and brands have come up with their own version or built-in features that mimic what has made TikTok so popular. Google launched YouTube Shorts last year in India (which banned TikTok as well) and then later on in the US and UK. Now it’s finally launching globally “across more than 100 countries” where YouTube is also available.

Comments / 0

Community Policy