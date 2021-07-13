Cancel
Public Health

Placental response to maternal SARS-CoV-2 infection

By Mirella Mourad, Taylor Jacob, Elena Sadovsky, Shai Bejerano, Glicella Salazar-De Simone, Tarique Rajasaheb Bagalkot, Jason Zucker, Michael T. Yin, Jennifer Y. Chang, Lihong Liu, Larisa Debelenko, Carrie J. Shawber, Morgan Firestein, Yingshi Ouyang, Cynthia Gyamfi-Bannerman, Anna Penn, Alexander Sorkin, Ronald Wapner, Yoel Sadovsky
Nature.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic affected people at all ages. Whereas pregnant women seemed to have a worse course of disease than age-matched non-pregnant women, the risk of feto-placental infection is low. Using a cohort of 66 COVID-19-positive women in late pregnancy, we correlated clinical parameters with disease severity, placental histopathology, and the expression of viral entry and Interferon-induced transmembrane (IFITM) antiviral transcripts. All newborns were negative for SARS-CoV-2. None of the demographic parameters or placental histopathological characteristics were associated with disease severity. The fetal-maternal transfer ratio for IgG against the N or S viral proteins was commonly less than one, as recently reported. We found that the expression level of placental ACE2, but not TMPRSS2 or Furin, was higher in women with severe COVID-19. Placental expression of IFITM1 and IFITM3, which have been implicated in antiviral response, was higher in participants with severe disease. We also showed that IFITM3 protein expression, which localized to early and late endosomes, was enhanced in severe COVID-19. Our data suggest an association between disease severity and placental SARS-CoV-2 processing and antiviral pathways, implying a role for these proteins in placental response to SARS-CoV-2.

#Placenta#Infectious Diseases#Ct#Rna#Covid 19 Positive#The N Or S#Furin#Ifitm3#Interferon
