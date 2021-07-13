Disability Services Board

The Accomack County Board of Supervisors heard requests for more EMT coverage for Greenbackville and an impassioned plea by Emergency Services Director C. Ray Pruitt for more full time help. Pruitt said that the response time for Greenbackville/ Captain’s Cove EMT calls falls beyond the 20 minute maximum. Pruitt said that even though the Supervisors agreed to provide 2 full time EMTs for Greenbackville , the reality was that most of the time there aren’t two available so other fire companies have to reach out of their territories to answer calls at Greenbackville and Captain’s Cove. It would require 7 full time EMTs to give 24/7 service to Greenbackville. Greenbackville Fire Chief Barry Outten appeared during public comment and said that the EMT service there was under water. It was unable to provide the services the public expects and is entitled to.