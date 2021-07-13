Launch Blue Technology Showcase Will Feature 8 UK Technologies
LEXINGTON, Ky. (July 13, 2021) – Launch Blue, a nonequity seeking pre-seed accelerator program that aims to launch nationally competitive Kentucky startups, will be premiering its first Technology Showcase in mid-July. The showcase will spotlight innovators through a virtual exhibit on LaunchBlue.org. It will take participants on a journey through the innovators' development and commercialization process by utilizing engaging articles and visual elements.uknow.uky.edu
Comments / 0