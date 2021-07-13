Inbox: Its impact is not the same for all sports

Training camps are open, more will open this week and still we have lingering quarterback drama across the league. It's not rampant, mind you. Not widespread. But the hotspots we have been talking about all winter, spring and summer long remain very much unresolved and tension remains as high as ever in places like Green Bay and Houston. It's rare to have quarterbacks who have accomplished as much as Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson remaining essentially in limbo this time of year, albeit in one case (Rodgers) by their own choosing, and with Watson, a combination of his trade demands, anger at the organization and his own personal issues as he remains under investigation for sexual misconduct by the league and authorities with his civil process playing out.