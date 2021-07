Capcom has announced that Monster Hunter Stories 2 has surpassed over 1,000,000 copies sold worldwide! The company shared this via their official Monster Hunter Twitter account, with a celebratory piece accompanying it. The game was released just a few weeks back on July 9th, meaning it sold 1 million copies in just under 2 weeks. This is extremely impressive for a smaller spinoff title of the Monster Hunter series that was only released on the Nintendo Switch and PC. This should be expected, however, especially after seeing the number of copies that Switch exclusive Monster Hunter Rise has sold through.