smartclip Europe partners with Clubbing TV

Advanced Television
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmartclip, the adtech platform of RTL Group, has added Clubbing TV, the lifestyle TV channel dedicated to clubbing, DJs and dance music culture, to its connected TV portfolio. Clubbing TV is available in over 60 countries with a global monthly reach of more than 100 million households. The partnership will be rolled out in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and the Nordic countries first. Italy, Spain, France, and the UK will follow during the course of 2021.

advanced-television.com

