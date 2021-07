Imam Khataev, light heavyweight, Khataev gave his opponent five standing eight counts en route to stopping him with two standing-eight counts in the first round, as well as one more in the second round as well as two in the third round. Khataev is one of the best fighters I have seen in the tournament. In terms of the power you want to get fans interested, Khataev has it. Might not be Floyd Mayweather, but Khataev is a mega-puncher, with an ability to think in there as well. Interested to see how he does against the number #1 seed in the next round. I am sure a mover can beat him in the amateurs, but he will be a fun pro.