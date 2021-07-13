Cancel
Texas State

ANALYSIS: Texas Democrats Quorum-Break A Political Stunt (With Plenty Of Beer)

By Andy Hogue - The Hayride
ourcommunitynow.com
 14 days ago

Texas House Democrats are again using the quorum-bust maneuver as a means to draw attention to their opposition to the special session agenda's call for election reform. Given: Speaker of the House Dade Phelan cannot, by law, call for the Texas Rangers to arrest quorum-breakers until there has actually been an opportunity to break it. In this week's case, that would be Tuesday at the first opportunity when the full House is scheduled to meet.

