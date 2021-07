No. 1 - BTS - “Permission to Dance”. At this point, it seems like whenever BTS have a new single to share with the world, it’s bound to go right to No. 1 on the Hot 100. The band’s latest release “Permission to Dance” opens atop the most competitive songs tally in the country, thanks primarily to a massive sales frame and healthy streams. The tune is their fifth No. 1 hit and their fourth immediate ruler, and they are now tied with Justin Bieber and Drake for the second-most No. 1 debuts in history.