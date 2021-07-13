Finolee - a range of biodegradable and eco-friendly

Temperatures are soaring. So is your power bill. Keep your home cooler this summer, and boost your air conditioning efficiency, with a few simple tips. If you’re reading this, you’re probably hot. So hot that you’ve taken to the internet to figure out how to keep your house cool, with or without air-conditioning. We’ve compiled a list of short- and long-term solutions to help use energy and better circulation to keep interior temperatures within a manageable, livable range. The key to this efficiency is having a solid thermal envelope for your home. In a typical residence, you’ll see about 30 percent air leakage in the house duct system. This means hot air from the attic and from outdoors is leaking into the living spaces through electric plug sockets, recessed light fixtures, and the like. Since roughly 17% of the energy use in an average house goes to cooling the air (that number skews higher in warmer climates), that means you’re wasting money. Use this as a guide to more efficient cooling. And if you still don’t see a difference in temperature and comfort levels, consider have a local home-energy auditor do an infiltration test (or whole-house energy audit) to identify where leaks are located.