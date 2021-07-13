Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Finolee - a range of biodegradable and eco-friendly

atlanticcitynews.net
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI/SRV Media): Finolee Bio Cleaners are a biodegradable and eco-friendly range of home cleaning solutions with a sheer passion for environmental protection. Though the brand Finolee is in its nascent stage, its genesis is as old as five decades. Sheer passion for environment protection and...

www.atlanticcitynews.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Environment Protection#Bio#Eco#Startup#Chemicals#Ani Srv Media#Bgpl#The Government Of India#Bhavi Greenlab Pvt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Country
India
Related
Shoppinggoodhousekeeping.com

Aldi launches eco-friendly bedding range, with prices starting from just £4.99

Looking to go green at home? Budget supermarket Aldi has launched an eco-friendly bedding range made from recycled fibres — and prices start from just £4.99. Available to pre-order online from Sunday 1st August, the new Conscious Bedding collection comes as research found that nine in 10 Brits want to be more environmentally friendly in the home this year.
Environmentcountryliving.com

Quiz: How eco-friendly is your cleaning cupboard?

How eco-friendly is your cleaning cupboard? To celebrate Plastic Free July, Ecovibe has created a clever quiz to help you find out whether your products are as green as you think. From sweet-smelling disinfectant sprays to laundry detergent, cleaning products make up a whopping 15.5 per cent of all plastic...
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Eco-Friendly Outdoor Meeting Pods

The 'Minka Solar Pod' has been designed by Duffy London as a professional outdoor working space for those who require a spot to get work or meetings done where it might traditionally not be possible. The pods are designed as outdoor working spaces that will provide space for one or up to four people to let them sit and work on projects outside of a conventional office. The units are equipped with solar panels on the roof to capture the sun's energy throughout the day to offer users access to electricity as they work.
Environmentnanowerk.com

Eco-friendly plastic from cellulose and water

(Nanowerk News) Plastics offer many benefits to society and are widely used in our daily life: they are lightweight, cheap and adaptable. However, the production, processing and disposal of plastics are simply not sustainable, and pose a major global threat to the environment and human health. Eco-friendly processing of reusable and recyclable plastics derived from plant-based raw materials would be an ideal solution.
Grocery & Supermaketmomblogsociety.com

A Guide To Making Your Home More Eco-Friendly

With that in mind, here are some simple tips that you can use to ensure your home is as eco-friendly as possible. Teach your children the importance of taking care of the planet. As a parent, there are many lessons that we must teach our children that they will carry with them into adulthood – make being eco-conscious one of them. There are various ways in which you can teach your children to be eco-conscious at home. For example, you could ensure they know about the importance of recycling as much as possible – so that they don’t accidentally throw away products that could be reused and recycled.
Environmentstudybreaks.com

Eco-Friendly Architecture Can Help Us Live Sustainably

The planet is in the midst of an ecological crisis. Employing more environmentally safe infrastructure alternatives can help humanity reduce its carbon footprint. The population boom of the 20th century was complemented by a massive increase in global energy use, with the consumption of fossil fuels like petroleum and natural gas increasing exponentially in the century’s second half. From cars and trains to air conditioners and home lighting, these energy sources still fuel the vast majority of the machines we use today. Despite their versatility, however, non-renewable energy sources are having a catastrophic effect on Earth’s climate — and we’re using up our supply at a frightening rate.
EnvironmentDestructoid

How To Do The Eco-Friendly & Sustainable Packaging The Right Way?

Over the past few years, eco-friendly initiatives have increased and it wouldn’t be wrong to call them a novel concept in the business sector. This is because a few years ago, only green-niched and forward-thinking companies would think about going green. However, today, every company is trying to go green because it’s not something good to do as it’s becoming the norm or standard. For this reason, multiple companies are thinking about eco-friendly and collective packaging efforts for sustainability.
Skin Carelehighvalleystyle.com

Consider These Eco-Friendly Swaps for a Cleaner & Greener Summer

Summertime speaks to outdoor fun, backyard barbecues and time in the sun. This summer, we can make some simple shifts inside and out to enjoy a healthier season for ourselves, our families and our environment. Sun Protection. As we look for protection from harmful UVA and UVB rays, we want...
EnvironmentPosted by
Domino

These Eco-Friendly Features Top 7 in 10 People’s Dream Home Wish Lists

In a fantasy world, what would your house look like? According to a new Buildworld study of 1,000 people in the U.S., U.K., and Europe, the answer isn’t just a place with a pool or a restaurant-quality kitchen. Almost 7 in 10 participants’ dream homes would include eco-friendly features like energy-efficient appliances, renewable energy technologies, and zero-waste alternatives.
EnvironmentTalking With Tami

6 Ways To Be Eco-Friendly In The Time Of A Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has reshaped the way people live and move. Priorities and activities have changed to fit the “new normal.” It may be hard to think about being eco-friendly while the world is struggling to overcome this global challenge. Yet, in these times, there are still simple ways to maintain a nature-friendly lifestyle. Read on for some tips on how to live an environmentally conscious life even during the pandemic.
Lifestylecountryliving.com

8 best eco-friendly laundry detergents

It’s easy to feel helpless after watching yet another TV documentary about the dire state of our planet, but there are many small changes you can make to live an environmentally friendly lifestyle. One such easy move could be substituting your regular laundry detergent for a greener alternative. Conscious brands...
EnvironmentTree Hugger

The Best Eco-Friendly Tape of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. Tape is not something we think about when it comes to living a green lifestyle, but it’s something we can...
EnvironmentWKRC

Eco-friendly toilet turns waste into virtual currency

LSAN, South Korea (WKRC/CBS Newspath) - Using a toilet can pay for your coffee or buy you bananas at a university in South Korea, where waste is being used to help power a building. Cho Jae-weon, an urban and environmental engineering professor at the Ulsan National Institute of Science and...
Home & Gardensunset.com

Keep It Cool: Eco-Friendly Ways to Stay Comfortable at Home

Temperatures are soaring. So is your power bill. Keep your home cooler this summer, and boost your air conditioning efficiency, with a few simple tips. If you’re reading this, you’re probably hot. So hot that you’ve taken to the internet to figure out how to keep your house cool, with or without air-conditioning. We’ve compiled a list of short- and long-term solutions to help use energy and better circulation to keep interior temperatures within a manageable, livable range. The key to this efficiency is having a solid thermal envelope for your home. In a typical residence, you’ll see about 30 percent air leakage in the house duct system. This means hot air from the attic and from outdoors is leaking into the living spaces through electric plug sockets, recessed light fixtures, and the like. Since roughly 17% of the energy use in an average house goes to cooling the air (that number skews higher in warmer climates), that means you’re wasting money. Use this as a guide to more efficient cooling. And if you still don’t see a difference in temperature and comfort levels, consider have a local home-energy auditor do an infiltration test (or whole-house energy audit) to identify where leaks are located.
Environmentreviewed.com

13 eco-friendly products to try for Plastic Free July

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. July is upon us, which means Plastic Free July is in full swing. The global month-long initiative raises awareness of our consumer habits and urges people to challenge themselves to limit plastic usage for the whole month.
Utah County, UTutahbusiness.com

Local entrepreneur expands eco-friendly junk removal service

American Fork — Residents in Utah County will rejoice as Junk King expands its kingdom under the rule of brothers Doug, Luke, and Tim Wren. The handling of day-to-day operations for this new location in Utah County stays in the family – improving the company’s ability to provide incomparable customer service to more residents within the area.
Chemistrynanowerk.com

Bioplastic made of nanocellulose and mango to improve food preservation

(Nanowerk News) The ‘Analysis and design of processes with supercritical fluids’ research team at the University of Cadiz (Spain), together with researchers from the University of Aveiro (Portugal) from the research group ‘Biopol4fun’, have developed a bioactive or functionalised plastic made from nanofibrillated cellulose and mango leaf extracts that preserves food longer than non-functionalised plastics.
Gardeninggoodmenproject.com

10 Tips For Growing an Eco-Friendly Yard This Summer

Taking care of plants is a great hobby, but it can also become unsustainable. Chemical treatments and sprays are budget-friendly and widely available, but they aren’t great for the planet. Instead, strategically planting seeds and tending to landscaping in new ways will transform a yard into an eco-friendly summer oasis.
ManufacturingNew York Post

Save over 35% on three months of eco-friendly diaper delivery

Discover startups, services, products and more from our partner StackCommerce. NY Post may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links. Finding the right diaper for your beloved baby can be difficult when there are so many choices out there–and many of those choices are so expensive. And there are so many things to consider, from the materials the diapers are made from, to the way they fasten, whether they are reusable or disposable, the comfort of the fits, and even the ecological credentials of the manufacturing company. And then you need to buy them from a store, lug them home, and they can be heavy, bulky, and unwieldy to carry. But there is a service that helps parents of infants who require diapers, and it takes a lot of the inconvenience out of the process for you.

Comments / 0

Community Policy