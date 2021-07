New Delhi (India), July 14 (ANI): The single-dose Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine is expected to launch soon in India said Russian envoy Nikolay Kudashev on Wednesday. "Sputnik V being part of the Indian vaccination campaign is gradually increasing. The launch of the Sputnik Light vaccine is also expected soon," said Kudashev while speaking about the outcomes of the Russian-Indian foreign ministers' talks in Moscow.