Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Booker and the Suns visit Milwaukee with 2-1 series lead

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 13 days ago

Phoenix Suns (51-21, second in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (46-26, third in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -4; over/under is 220.5

NBA FINALS: Suns lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Suns visit the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Bucks won the last matchup 120-100. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 41 points to help lead Milwaukee to the win and Chris Paul recorded 19 points in the loss for Phoenix.

The Bucks have gone 26-10 at home. Milwaukee ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 48.8 points per game in the paint led by Antetokounmpo averaging 16.7.

The Suns are 24-12 on the road. Phoenix has a 24-9 record against opponents under .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.1 points, 11 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Bucks. Khris Middleton is averaging 22.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Devin Booker is averaging 25.6 points and 4.2 rebounds for the Suns. Paul is averaging 20.7 points and 6.8 assists over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Bucks: Averaging 110 points, 49.4 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105 points on 44.7% shooting.

Suns: Averaging 109.4 points, 43.5 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.3 points on 43.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Bucks: Donte DiVincenzo: out for season (foot).

Suns: Dario Saric: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

511K+
Followers
285K+
Post
242M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donte Divincenzo
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Chris Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Phoenix Suns#Data Skrive#Sportradar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Paul George Sends A Message To The Phoenix Suns: "If They Were Going To Finish This Series Off, They Were Going To Have To Work For It. We Weren't Going To Back Down."

Paul George and his Los Angeles Clippers made a statement on Monday night, taking care of business against the Phoenix Suns, stealing Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. The Clips won their second game of the series, forcing Game 6 at home, trying to take this duel to the last game. The veteran swingman was on a mission, stepping up for his team even after the night didn't start well for him. In the end, the Clippers got a 116-102 win over the Suns to keep their season alive.
NBAhypebeast.com

Devin Booker's Elite Car Collection Is Exposed in Latest Episode of 'Tagged'

The Phoenix Suns have been dominating this season’s Finals, with two games under their belt against the Milwaukee Bucks, and standing at the forefront of this 2-0 lead is shooting guard Devin “DBook” Booker. His agility and flurry of three-pointers resulted in 31 points in Game 2, as well as 27 points in Game 1. However, on the eve of Game 3, HYPEBEAST wanted to delve into Booker’s side passion, one off the court and devoid of a basketball altogether: cars.
NBAPosted by
E! News

Kendall Jenner Admits She's "Emotional" While Watching Boyfriend Devin Booker in First NBA Finals Game

Watch: Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Celebrate Anniversary With a Vacation. Kendall Jenner is feeling quite invested in the 2021 NBA Finals. The 25-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum posted footage to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 6 as she watched boyfriend Devin Booker competing with his Phoenix Suns against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Her video was filmed as she watched the competition from Phoenix Suns Arena in Arizona.
NBAYardbarker

Devin Booker discusses 'heated' confrontation when Chris Paul joined Suns

The Phoenix Suns arguably have been the best team in all of basketball over the past season. Regardless of whether they ultimately win or lose the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks, what this group has done in the last year has been remarkable. One big reason for the team’s...
NBAInternational Business Times

Kendall Jenner’s NBA Boyfriends List: Who Is The Richest?

Kendall Jenner has been linked to at least four NBA players, including Jordan Clarkson and Ben Simmons. She is currently dating Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker, who has earned an estimated $65 million so far. Blake Griffin has the highest net worth among Jenner's past basketball player lovers. Kendall Jenner has...
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-LeBron James teammate enjoyed seeing him get mocked by Suns

There still does not appear to be any love lost between LeBron James and one of his former teammates on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Former All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas told ESPN’s Zach Lowe this week that he got a kick out of James being mocked by Jae Crowder and the Phoenix Suns during the first round of the playoffs.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has 1 Star Player In Mind For The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were served a first-round exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns earlier this postseason. And with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis battling injury issues, the 2020 NBA champions certainly weren’t looking capable of making a title-defending run. This loss for LA marked the start...
NBAPosted by
DallasBasketball

Skip Bayless: Suns & Devin Booker 'Showboat' To NBA Finals Loss?

Phoenix Suns standout Devin Booker only scored 10 points on Sunday night in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, and as a result was benched during the fourth quarter. It was a controversial move in what became a 120-100 Milwaukee victory to pull the Bucks to a 2-1 series record. And of course, "fault-finding'' has become the order of the day for NBA analysts.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

3 Phoenix Suns players who won’t be back next season

The Phoenix Suns must reset and reload for another title run, but these three players won’t be a part of that quest in 2021. The Phoenix Suns‘ magical NBA season came to an unceremonious end. After taking a 2-0 lead on the Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo and company won four straight the capture the NBA title. It was a hard defeat for a Phoenix team on an unforgettable ride since the postseason began.
NBADeadspin

The 'hug' that could have been really bad for the NBA

If the Suns would have won Game 4 of the NBA Finals, the missed foul call on Devin Booker would have been one of the biggest refereeing errors in league history. With 3:41 left in the game, Booker had five fouls and was the only one left on a fast break with Jrue Holiday going toward the basket. Booker went up and… essentially hugged him. And it was egregious. A foul all the way.

Comments / 0

Community Policy