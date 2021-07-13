In return to Disney World, Ragan hopes to recapture magic of in-person learning

The Ragan conference team was at Walt Disney World when the world changed. It was March 11, 2020, the night before the first of two jam-packed days of sessions for Ragan’s annual Social Media conference in Orlando, Florida, and everyone was grabbing a meal before hitting their pillows ahead of what would be a busy day the next morning. That’s when the NBA announced it was postponing its season due to the COVID-19 virus and events began to move very quickly.