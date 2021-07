The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi-starrer Dil Bechara, on Saturday, completed a year since its release. Taking to Instagram, Sanjana penned an emotional note thanking everyone for showering her with love for her debut film as a lead actor. “A year ago today, upon the eve of Dil Bechara’s release, my nervousness knew no bounds. And today, as we complete 1 YEAR of Dil Bechara … becoming yours forever, all I have in my heart is unsurmountable heaps of gratitude for the kind of love, admiration and support you all have bestowed on our film, and the deep embrace you have given me over this year,” she wrote. Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: From Kai Po Che to Dil Bechara, Ranking All The Films of the Late Bollywood Star As Per IMDb (And Where to Watch Them Online).