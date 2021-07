Jim Callis from MLB Pipeline announced the third bonus number for Pittsburgh Pirates draft picks on Saturday morning. The Pirates signed their sixth through tenth round picks last night. We got the bonus of tenth round pick Justin Meis from Callis and the bonus of sixth round pick Mike Jarvis from Jonathan Mayo. This morning we have the bonus for ninth round pick Luke Brown. He received $72,500 to sign, which is $89,500 under his slot value. Both Meis and Jarvis were also under value as well.