It's called doxxing (sometimes spelled doxing): the malicious posting of private information about you, your family, your photos or other details online -- without your consent -- for the whole world to see. Hackers have used such cyberbullying to hammer people from all walks of life, to shame or scare them or show devotion to some cause. Thousands of cases were reported during 2019's pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, and the tactic surged during 2020's Black Lives Matter demonstrations in the U.S., prompting authorities to try new ways to stop it.