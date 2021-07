In this Perspective, Alexandre Oudalov, Manager of the Power Systems of the Future initiative at Hitachi ABB Power Grids, argues that interconnected electricity networks are the true enablers of the carbon-neutral energy system of the future. It is thanks to the smart technology of these ‘blood vessels’ of the clean energy world that we can reach our ambition: to efficiently bring in vast amounts of renewable electricity to power transportation, industries and buildings across the globe.