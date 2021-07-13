Cancel
Science

Compact spectroscopy of keV to MeV X-rays from a laser wakefield accelerator

By A. Hannasch, A. Laso Garcia, M. LaBerge, R. Zgadzaj, A. Köhler, J. P. Couperus Cabadağ, O. Zarini, T. Kurz, A. Ferrari, M. Molodtsova, L. Naumann, T. E. Cowan, U. Schramm, A. Irman, M. C. Downer
Nature.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe reconstruct spectra of secondary X-rays from a tunable 250–350 MeV laser wakefield electron accelerator from single-shot X-ray depth-energy measurements in a compact (7.5 × 7.5 × 15 cm), modular X-ray calorimeter made of alternating layers of absorbing materials and imaging plates. X-rays range from few-keV betatron to few-MeV inverse Compton to > 100 MeV bremsstrahlung emission, and are characterized both individually and in mixtures. Geant4 simulations of energy deposition of single-energy X-rays in the stack generate an energy-vs-depth response matrix for a given stack configuration. An iterative reconstruction algorithm based on analytic models of betatron, inverse Compton and bremsstrahlung photon energy distributions then unfolds X-ray spectra, typically within a minute. We discuss uncertainties, limitations and extensions of both measurement and reconstruction methods.

www.nature.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiber Laser#Us Department Of Energy#Accelerator#Mev#Few Kev Betatron#Lwfa
