Rapid electron transfer via dynamic coordinative interaction boosts quantum efficiency for photocatalytic CO reduction

By Jia-Wei Wang, Long Jiang, Hai-Hua Huang, Zhiji Han, Gangfeng Ouyang
Nature.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fulfillment of a high quantum efficiency for photocatalytic CO2 reduction presents a key challenge, which can be overcome by developing strategies for dynamic attachment between photosensitizer and catalyst. In this context, we exploit the use of coordinate bond to connect a pyridine-appended iridium photosensitizer and molecular catalysts for CO2 reduction, which is systematically demonstrated by 1H nuclear magnetic resonance titration, theoretical calculations, and spectroscopic measurements. The mechanistic investigations reveal that the coordinative interaction between the photosensitizer and an unmodified cobalt phthalocyanine significantly accelerates the electron transfer and thus realizes a remarkable quantum efficiency of 10.2% ± 0.5% at 450 nm for photocatalytic CO2-to-CO conversion with a turn-over number of 391 ± 7 and nearly complete selectivity, over 4 times higher than a comparative system with no additional interaction (2.4%±0.2%). Moreover, the decoration of electron-donating amino groups on cobalt phthalocyanine can optimize the quantum efficiency up to 27.9% ± 0.8% at 425 nm, which is more attributable to the enhanced coordinative interaction rather than the intrinsic activity. The control experiments demonstrate that the dynamic feature of coordinative interaction is important to prevent the coordination occupancy of labile sites, also enabling the wide applicability on diverse non-noble-metal catalysts.

www.nature.com

ChemistryNature.com

Boosting photoelectrochemical efficiency by near-infrared-active lattice-matched morphological heterojunctions

Photoelectrochemical catalysis is an attractive way to provide direct hydrogen production from solar energy. However, solar conversion efficiencies are hindered by the fact that light harvesting has so far been of limited efficiency in the near-infrared region as compared to that in the visible and ultraviolet regions. Here we introduce near-infrared-active photoanodes that feature lattice-matched morphological hetero-nanostructures, a strategy that improves energy conversion efficiency by increasing light-harvesting spectral range and charge separation efficiency simultaneously. Specifically, we demonstrate a near-infrared-active morphological heterojunction comprised of BiSeTe ternary alloy nanotubes and ultrathin nanosheets. The heterojunction’s hierarchical nanostructure separates charges at the lattice-matched interface of the two morphological components, preventing further carrier recombination. As a result, the photoanodes achieve an incident photon-to-current conversion efficiency of 36% at 800 nm in an electrolyte solution containing hole scavengers without a co-catalyst.
CancerNature.com

Lack of intrafollicular memory CD4 + T cells is predictive of early clinical failure in newly diagnosed follicular lymphoma

Despite a characteristic indolent course, a substantial subset of follicular lymphoma (FL) patients has an early relapse with a poor outcome. Cells in the microenvironment may be a key contributor to treatment failure. We used a discovery and validation study design to identify microenvironmental determinants of early failure and then integrated these results into the FLIPI. In total, 496 newly diagnosed FL grade 1–3 A patients who were prospectively enrolled into the MER cohort from 2002 to 2012 were evaluated. Tissue microarrays were stained for CD4, CD8, FOXP3, CD32b, CD14, CD68, CD70, SIRP-α, TIM3, PD-1, and PD-L1. Early failure was defined as failing to achieve event-free survival at 24 months (EFS24) in immunochemotherapy-treated patients and EFS12 in all others. CyTOF and CODEX analysis were performed to characterize intratumoral immunophenotypes. Lack of intrafollicular CD4 expression was the only predictor of early failure that replicated with a pooled OR 2.37 (95%CI 1.48–3.79). We next developed a bio-clinical risk model (BioFLIPI), where lack of CD4 intrafollicular expression moved patients up one FLIPI risk group, adding a new fourth high-risk group. Compared with BioFLIPI score of 1, patients with a score of 2 (OR 2.17; 95% CI 1.08–4.69), 3 (OR 3.53; 95% CI 1.78–7.54), and 4 (OR 8.92; 95% CI 4.00–21.1) had increasing risk of early failure. The favorable intrafollicular CD4 T cells were identified as activated central memory T cells, whose prognostic value was independent from genetic features. In conclusion, lack of intrafollicular CD4 expression predicts early failure in FL and combined with FLIPI improves identification of high-risk patients; however, independent validation is warranted.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Type 1 diabetes patients increase CXCR4 and CXCR7 haematopoietic and endothelial progenitor cells with exercise, but the response is attenuated

Exercise mobilizes angiogenic cells, which stimulate vascular repair. However, limited research suggests exercise-induced increase of endothelial progenitor cell (EPCs) is completely lacking in type 1 diabetes (T1D). Clarification, along with investigating how T1D influences exercise-induced increases of other angiogenic cells (hematopoietic progenitor cells; HPCs) and cell surface expression of chemokine receptor 4 (CXCR4) and 7 (CXCR7), is needed. Thirty T1D patients and 30 matched non-diabetes controls completed 45 min of incline walking. Circulating HPCs (CD34+, CD34+CD45dim) and EPCs (CD34+VEGFR2+, CD34+CD45dimVEGFR2+), and subsequent expression of CXCR4 and CXCR7, were enumerated by flow cytometry at rest and post-exercise. Counts of HPCs, EPCs and expression of CXCR4 and CXCR7 were significantly lower at rest in the T1D group. In both groups, exercise increased circulating angiogenic cells. However, increases was largely attenuated in the T1D group, up to 55% lower, with CD34+ (331 ± 437 Δcells/mL vs. 734 ± 876 Δcells/mL p = 0.048), CD34+VEGFR2+ (171 ± 342 Δcells/mL vs. 303 ± 267 Δcells/mL, p = 0.006) and CD34+VEGFR2+CXCR4+ (126 ± 242 Δcells/mL vs. 218 ± 217 Δcells/mL, p = 0.040) significantly lower. Exercise-induced increases of angiogenic cells is possible in T1D patients, albeit attenuated compared to controls. Decreased mobilization likely results in reduced migration to, and repair of, vascular damage, potentially limiting the cardiovascular benefits of exercise.
ScienceNature.com

Effective variant filtering and expected candidate variant yield in studies of rare human disease

In studies of families with rare disease, it is common to screen for de novo mutations, as well as recessive or dominant variants that explain the phenotype. However, the filtering strategies and software used to prioritize high-confidence variants vary from study to study. In an effort to establish recommendations for rare disease research, we explore effective guidelines for variant (SNP and INDEL) filtering and report the expected number of candidates for de novo dominant, recessive, and autosomal dominant modes of inheritance. We derived these guidelines using two large family-based cohorts that underwent whole-genome sequencing, as well as two family cohorts with whole-exome sequencing. The filters are applied to common attributes, including genotype-quality, sequencing depth, allele balance, and population allele frequency. The resulting guidelines yield ~10 candidate SNP and INDEL variants per exome, and 18 per genome for recessive and de novo dominant modes of inheritance, with substantially more candidates for autosomal dominant inheritance. For family-based, whole-genome sequencing studies, this number includes an average of three de novo, ten compound heterozygous, one autosomal recessive, four X-linked variants, and roughly 100 candidate variants following autosomal dominant inheritance. The slivar software we developed to establish and rapidly apply these filters to VCF files is available at https://github.com/brentp/slivar under an MIT license, and includes documentation and recommendations for best practices for rare disease analysis.
ScienceNature.com

Insight into diatom frustule structures using various imaging techniques

The diatom shell is an example of complex siliceous structure which is a suitable model to demonstrate the process of digging into the third dimension using modern visualization techniques. This paper demonstrates importance of a comprehensive multi-length scale approach to the bio-structures/materials with the usage of state-of-the-art imaging techniques. Imaging of diatoms applying visible light, electron and X-ray microscopy provide a deeper insight into the morphology of their frustules.
ScienceNature.com

A simple microscopy setup for visualizing cellular responses to DNA damage at particle accelerator facilities

Cellular responses to DNA double-strand breaks (DSBs) not only promote genomic integrity in healthy tissues, but also largely determine the efficacy of many DNA-damaging cancer treatments, including X-ray and particle therapies. A growing body of evidence suggests that activation of the mechanisms that detect, signal and repair DSBs may depend on the complexity of the initiating DNA lesions. Studies focusing on this, as well as on many other radiobiological questions, require reliable methods to induce DSBs of varying complexity, and to visualize the ensuing cellular responses. Accelerated particles of different energies and masses are exceptionally well suited for this task, due to the nature of their physical interactions with the intracellular environment, but visualizing cellular responses to particle-induced damage - especially in their early stages - at particle accelerator facilities, remains challenging. Here we describe a straightforward approach for real-time imaging of early response to particle-induced DNA damage. We rely on a transportable setup with an inverted fluorescence confocal microscope, tilted at a small angle relative to the particle beam, such that cells can be irradiated and imaged without any microscope or beamline modifications. Using this setup, we image and analyze the accumulation of fluorescently-tagged MDC1, RNF168 and 53BP1—key factors involved in DSB signalling—at DNA lesions induced by 254 MeV α-particles. Our results provide a demonstration of technical feasibility and reveal asynchronous initiation of accumulation of these proteins at different individual DSBs.
ScienceNature.com

Antimicrobial and cytotoxic activity of green synthesis silver nanoparticles targeting skin and soft tissue infectious agents

Combining traditional medicine with nanotechnology therefore opens the door to innovative strategies for treating skin and soft tissue infections (SSTIs) and also contributes to the fight against the rise of antimicrobial resistance. Acanthospermum australe (Loefl.) Kuntze is a medicinal plant used by indigenous peoples in northeastern Argentina to treat SSTIs. Spherical and stable silver nanoparticles (AgNPs) of 14 ± 2 nm were synthesized from the aqueous extract of A. australe and silver nitrate. The antimicrobial activity against main species causing SSTIs and cytotoxicity on peripheral blood mononuclear cells of AgNP solution and its synthesis components were evaluated. Compared to its synthesis components, AgNP solution showed greater antimicrobial activity and lower cytotoxicity. The antimicrobial activity of AgNPs was due to the silver and not to the metabolites of the aqueous extract present on the surface of the nanoparticles. The plant extract played an important role in the formation of stable AgNPs and acted as a modulator of cytotoxic and immune responses.
ChemistryNature.com

Single-atom Pt-I sites on all-inorganic CsSnI perovskite for efficient photocatalytic hydrogen production

Organic-inorganic lead halide perovskites are a new class of semiconductor materials with great potential in photocatalytic hydrogen production, however, their development is greatly plagued by their low photocatalytic activity, instability of organic component and lead toxicity in particular. Herein, we report an anti-dissolution environmentally friendly Cs2SnI6 perovskite anchored with a new class of atomically dispersed Pt-I3 species (PtSA/Cs2SnI6) for achieving the highly efficient photocatalytic hydrogen production in HI aqueous solution at room temperature. Particularly, we discover that Cs2SnI6 in PtSA/Cs2SnI6 has a greatly enhanced tolerance towards HI aqueous solution, which is very important for achieving excellent photocatalytic stability in perovskite-based HI splitting system. Remarkably, the PtSA/Cs2SnI6 catalyst shows a superb photocatalytic activity for hydrogen production with a record turnover frequency of 70.6 h−1 per Pt, about 176.5 times greater than that of Pt nanoparticles supported Cs2SnI6 perovskite, along with superior cycling durability. Charge-carrier dynamics studies in combination with theory calculations reveal that the dramatically boosted photocatalytic performance on PtSA/Cs2SnI6 originates from both unique coordination structure and electronic property of Pt-I3 sites, and strong metal-support interaction effect that can not only greatly promote the charge separation and transfer, but also substantially reduce the energy barrier for hydrogen production. This work opens a new way for stimulating more research on perovskite composite materials for efficient hydrogen production.
ScienceEurekAlert

Less is more: the efficient brain structural and dynamic organization

The human brain has extreme ability in thinking and computation, but it only requires a very low energy power of about 20W, which is much lower than that of electronic computers. The neuronal connections in the brain network have a globally sparse but locally compact modular topological characteristics, which greatly reduces the total resource consumption for establishing the connections. The spikes of each neuron in the brain are sparse and irregular, and the clustered firing of the neuronal populations has a certain degree of synchronization, forming neural avalanches with scale-free characteristics, and the network can sensitively respond to external stimuli. However, it is still not clear how the brain structure and dynamic properties can self-organize to achieve their co-optimization in cost efficiency. Recently, Junhao Liang and Changsong Zhou from Hong Kong Baptist University and Sheng-Jun Wang from Shaanxi Normal University, tried to address this issue by a biological neural network model through large-scale numerical simulation, combined with a novel mean-field theory analysis. In their research article published in the National Science Review (NSR), they studied the excitation-inhibition balance neural dynamics model on the spatial network.
Physicsarxiv.org

Shift-current response as a probe of quantum geometry and electron-electron interactions in twisted bilayer graphene

Moiré materials, and in particular twisted bilayer graphene (TBG), exhibit a range of fascinating phenomena, that emerge from the interplay of band topology and interactions. We show that the non-linear second-order photoresponse is an appealing probe of this rich interplay. A dominant part of the photoresponse is the shift-current, which is determined by the geometry of the electronic wavefunctions and carrier properties, and thus becomes strongly modified by electron-electron interactions. We analyze its dependence on the twist angle and doping, and investigate the role of interactions. In the absence of interactions, the response of the system is dictated by two energy scales: the mean energy of direct transitions between the hole and electron flat bands, and the gap between flat and dispersive bands. Including electron-electron interactions, both enhance the response at the non-interacting characteristic frequencies as well as produce new resonances. We attribute these changes to the filling-dependent band renormalization in TBG. Our results highlight the connection between non-trivial geometric properties of TBG and its optical response, as well as demonstrate how optical probes can access the role of interactions in moiŕe materials.
PhysicsScience Daily

Electrons in quantum liquid gain energy from laser pulses

The absorption of energy from laser light by free electrons in a liquid has been demonstrated for the first time. Until now, this process was observed only in the gas phase. The findings, led by Graz University of Technology, open new doors for ultra-fast electron microscopy. The investigation and development...
ScienceNature.com

Age-dependent appearance of SARS-CoV-2 entry sites in mouse chemosensory systems reflects COVID-19 anosmia-ageusia symptoms

COVID-19 pandemic has given rise to a collective scientific effort to study its viral causing agent SARS-CoV-2. Research is focusing in particular on its infection mechanisms and on the associated-disease symptoms. Interestingly, this environmental pathogen directly affects the human chemosensory systems leading to anosmia and ageusia. Evidence for the presence of the cellular entry sites of the virus, the ACE2/TMPRSS2 proteins, has been reported in non-chemosensory cells in the rodent’s nose and mouth, missing a direct correlation between the symptoms reported in patients and the observed direct viral infection in human sensory cells. Here, mapping the gene and protein expression of ACE2/TMPRSS2 in the mouse olfactory and gustatory cells, we precisely identify the virus target cells to be of basal and sensory origin and reveal the age-dependent appearance of viral entry-sites. Our results propose an alternative interpretation of the human viral-induced sensory symptoms and give investigative perspectives on animal models.
ScienceAPS physics

Directly Measuring a Multiparticle Quantum Wave Function via Quantum Teleportation

We propose a new method to directly measure a general multiparticle quantum wave function, a single matrix element in a multi-particle density matrix, by quantum teleportation. The density matrix element is embedded in a virtual logical qubit and is nondestructively teleported to a single physical qubit for readout. We experimentally implement this method to directly measure the wave function of a photonic mixed quantum state beyond a single photon using a single observable for the first time. Our method also provides an exponential advantage over the standard quantum state tomography in measurement complexity to fully characterize a sparse multiparticle quantum state.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Comparison of liver biopsies before and after direct-acting antiviral therapy for hepatitis C and correlation with clinical outcome

Direct-acting antivirals (DAA) have replaced interferon (IFN)-based therapies for hepatitis C virus. In this retrospective clinical study, we examined differences in histopathologic features in paired liver biopsies collected from the same patient before and after DAA and correlated these findings with clinical outcome. Biopsies (n = 19) were evaluated by quantitative imaging analysis to measure steatosis and fibrosis. Most patients had decreased steatosis in their post-treatment, follow-up biopsies. However, one patient had a striking increase in steatosis (from 0.86 to 6.32%) and later developed decompensated cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). This patient had a marked increase in fibrosis between biopsies, with a CPA of 6.74 to 32.02. Another patient, who already had bridging fibrosis at the time of her pre-treatment biopsy, developed cholangiocarcinoma after DAA. Even though the overall inflammatory activity in the post-treatment biopsies significantly decreased after treatment, 60% of patients had persistent portal lymphocytic inflammation. In summary, DAAs decreased steatosis and hepatic inflammation in most patients, although some may have persistence of lymphocytic portal inflammation. Patients known to have advanced fibrosis at treatment initiation and who have other risk factors for ongoing liver injury, such as steatosis, should be followed closely for the development of adverse outcomes, such as portal hypertension and primary liver cancers.
PhysicsNature.com

Observation of a giant mass enhancement in the ultrafast electron dynamics of a topological semimetal

Topological phases of matter offer exciting possibilities to realize lossless charge and spin information transport on ultrafast time scales. However, this requires detailed knowledge of their nonequilibrium properties. Here, we employ time-, spin- and angle-resolved photoemission to investigate the ultrafast response of the Sb(111) spin-polarized surface state to femtosecond-laser excitation. The surface state exhibits a giant mass enhancement which is observed as a kink structure in its energy-momentum dispersion above the Fermi level. The kink structure, originating from the direct coupling of the surface state to the bulk continuum, is characterized by an abrupt change in the group velocity by ~70%, in agreement with our GW-based band structure calculations. Our observation of this connectivity in the transiently occupied band structure enables the unambiguous experimental verification of the topological nature of the surface state. The influence of bulk-surface coupling is further confirmed by our measurements of the electron dynamics, which show that bulk and surface states behave as a single thermalizing electronic population with distinct contributions from low-k electron-electron and high-k electron-phonon scatterings. These findings are important for future applications of topological semimetals and their excitations in ultrafast spintronics.
Sciencearxiv.org

Two-loop mass anomalous dimension in reduced quantum electrodynamics and application to dynamical fermion mass generation

We consider reduced quantum electrodynamics (RQED$_{d_\gamma,d_e}$) a model describing fermions in a $d_e$-dimensional space-time and interacting via the exchange of massless bosons in $d_\gamma$-dimensions ($d_e \leq d_\gamma$). We compute the two-loop mass anomalous dimension, $\gamma_m$, in general RQED$_{4,d_e}$ with applications to RQED$_{4,3}$ and QED$_4$. We then proceed on studying dynamical (parity-even) fermion mass generation in RQED$_{4,d_e}$ by constructing a fully gauge-invariant gap equation for RQED$_{4,d_e}$ with $\gamma_m$ as the only input. This equation allows for a straightforward analytic computation of the gauge-invariant critical coupling constant, $\alpha_c$, which is such that a dynamical mass is generated for $\alpha_r > \alpha_c$, where $\alpha_r$ is the renormalized coupling constant, as well as the gauge-invariant critical number of fermion flavours, $N_c$, which is such that $\alpha_c \rightarrow \infty$ and a dynamical mass is generated for $N < N_c$. For RQED$_{4,3}$, our results are in perfect agreement with the more elaborate analysis based on the resolution of truncated Schwinger-Dyson equations at two-loop order. In the case of QED$_4$, our analytical results (that use state of the art five-loop expression for $\gamma_m$) are in good quantitative agreement with those obtained from numerical approaches.
ScienceNature.com

Fast holographic scattering compensation for deep tissue biological imaging

Scattering in biological tissues is a major barrier for in vivo optical imaging of all but the most superficial structures. Progress toward overcoming the distortions caused by scattering in turbid media has been made by shaping the excitation wavefront to redirect power into a single point in the imaging plane. However, fast, non-invasive determination of the required wavefront compensation remains challenging. Here, we introduce a quickly converging algorithm for non-invasive scattering compensation, termed DASH, in which holographic phase stepping interferometry enables new phase information to be updated after each measurement. This leads to rapid improvement of the wavefront correction, forming a focus after just one measurement iteration and achieving an order of magnitude higher signal enhancement at this stage than the previous state-of-the-art. Using DASH, we demonstrate two-photon fluorescence imaging of microglia cells in highly turbid mouse hippocampal tissue down to a depth of 530 μm.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

SARS-CoV-2 interacts with unusual RNA structures in human cells

SARS-CoV-2 The SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, continues to spread across the globe, infecting over 194 million people. The pandemic has claimed more than 4.16 million lives. The SARS-CoV-2 genome contains 14 open reading frames, with ORF1a and ORF1b occupying two-thirds of the genome and encoding...
ScienceNature.com

Enhancing sub-bandgap external quantum efficiency by photomultiplication for narrowband organic near-infrared photodetectors

Detection of electromagnetic signals for applications such as health, product quality monitoring or astronomy requires highly responsive and wavelength selective devices. Photomultiplication-type organic photodetectors have been shown to achieve high quantum efficiencies mainly in the visible range. Much less research has been focused on realizing near-infrared narrowband devices. Here, we demonstrate fully vacuum-processed narrow- and broadband photomultiplication-type organic photodetectors. Devices are based on enhanced hole injection leading to a maximum external quantum efficiency of almost 2000% at −10 V for the broadband device. The photomultiplicative effect is also observed in the charge-transfer state absorption region. By making use of an optical cavity device architecture, we enhance the charge-transfer response and demonstrate a wavelength tunable narrowband photomultiplication-type organic photodetector with external quantum efficiencies superior to those of pin-devices. The presented concept can further improve the performance of photodetectors based on the absorption of charge-transfer states, which were so far limited by the low external quantum efficiency provided by these devices.
ScienceAPS physics

Spin dynamics of the quantum dipolar magnet Yb3Ga5O12 in an external field

We investigate ytterbium gallium garnet Yb 3 Ga 5 O 12 in the paramagnetic phase above the supposed magnetic transition at. . Our study combines susceptibility and specific heat measurements with neutron scattering experiments and theoretical calculations. Below 500 mK, the elastic neutron response is strongly peaked in the momentum space. Along with that, the inelastic spectrum develops flat excitation modes. In magnetic field, the lowest energy branch follows a Zeeman shift in agreement with the field-dependent specific heat data. An intermediate state with spin canting away from the field direction is evidenced in small magnetic fields. In the field of 2 T, the total magnetization almost saturates and the measured excitation spectrum is well reproduced by the spin-wave calculations taking into account solely the dipole-dipole interactions. The small positive Curie-Weiss temperature derived from the susceptibility measurements is also accounted for by the dipolar spin model. Altogether, our results suggest that.

