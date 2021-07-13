Cancel
Chemistry

Facile one-pot synthesis of CuCN by pulsed laser ablation in nitrile solvents and mechanistic studies using quantum chemical calculations

By Talshyn Begildayeva, Ahreum Ahn, Shreyanka Shankar Naik, Seung Jun Lee, Jayaraman Theerthagiri, Tae Ho Kim, Myong Yong Choi
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBinding energies of different nitrile solvents and their utilization for CuCN formation were investigated through quantum chemical calculations. A pulsed laser ablation in liquid (PLAL) method for CuCN synthesis was developed herein. Initially, the interaction between the pulsed laser and the Cu-target generated Cu-ions and electrons at the point of contact. The laser beam also exhibited sufficient energy to dissociate the bonds of the respective solvents. In the case of acetonitrile, the oxidized Cu-ions bonded with CN− to produce CuCN with a cube-like surface structure. Other nitrile solvents generated spherically-shaped Cu@graphitic carbon (Cu@GC) nanoparticles. Thus, the production of CuCN was favorable only in acetonitrile due to the availability of the cyano group immediately after the fragmentation of acetonitrile (CH3+ and CN−) under PLAL. Conversely, propionitrile and butyronitrile released large amounts of hydrocarbons, which deposited on Cu NPs surface to form GC layers. Following the encapsulation of Cu NPs with carbon shells, further interaction with the cyano group was not possible. Subsequently, theoretical study on the binding energies of nitrile solvents was confirmed by highly correlated basic sets of B3LYP and MP2 which results were consistent with the experimental outcomes. The findings obtained herein could be utilized for the development of novel metal–polymer materials.

Astronomyscitechdaily.com

NASA’s Fermi Spots a Weird Pulse of High-Energy Radiation Racing Toward Earth

On August 26, 2020, NASA’s Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope detected a pulse of high-energy radiation that had been racing toward Earth for nearly half the present age of the universe. Lasting only about a second, it turned out to be one for the record books – the shortest gamma-ray burst (GRB) caused by the death of a massive star ever seen.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Type 1 diabetes patients increase CXCR4 and CXCR7 haematopoietic and endothelial progenitor cells with exercise, but the response is attenuated

Exercise mobilizes angiogenic cells, which stimulate vascular repair. However, limited research suggests exercise-induced increase of endothelial progenitor cell (EPCs) is completely lacking in type 1 diabetes (T1D). Clarification, along with investigating how T1D influences exercise-induced increases of other angiogenic cells (hematopoietic progenitor cells; HPCs) and cell surface expression of chemokine receptor 4 (CXCR4) and 7 (CXCR7), is needed. Thirty T1D patients and 30 matched non-diabetes controls completed 45 min of incline walking. Circulating HPCs (CD34+, CD34+CD45dim) and EPCs (CD34+VEGFR2+, CD34+CD45dimVEGFR2+), and subsequent expression of CXCR4 and CXCR7, were enumerated by flow cytometry at rest and post-exercise. Counts of HPCs, EPCs and expression of CXCR4 and CXCR7 were significantly lower at rest in the T1D group. In both groups, exercise increased circulating angiogenic cells. However, increases was largely attenuated in the T1D group, up to 55% lower, with CD34+ (331 ± 437 Δcells/mL vs. 734 ± 876 Δcells/mL p = 0.048), CD34+VEGFR2+ (171 ± 342 Δcells/mL vs. 303 ± 267 Δcells/mL, p = 0.006) and CD34+VEGFR2+CXCR4+ (126 ± 242 Δcells/mL vs. 218 ± 217 Δcells/mL, p = 0.040) significantly lower. Exercise-induced increases of angiogenic cells is possible in T1D patients, albeit attenuated compared to controls. Decreased mobilization likely results in reduced migration to, and repair of, vascular damage, potentially limiting the cardiovascular benefits of exercise.
CancerNature.com

Lack of intrafollicular memory CD4 + T cells is predictive of early clinical failure in newly diagnosed follicular lymphoma

Despite a characteristic indolent course, a substantial subset of follicular lymphoma (FL) patients has an early relapse with a poor outcome. Cells in the microenvironment may be a key contributor to treatment failure. We used a discovery and validation study design to identify microenvironmental determinants of early failure and then integrated these results into the FLIPI. In total, 496 newly diagnosed FL grade 1–3 A patients who were prospectively enrolled into the MER cohort from 2002 to 2012 were evaluated. Tissue microarrays were stained for CD4, CD8, FOXP3, CD32b, CD14, CD68, CD70, SIRP-α, TIM3, PD-1, and PD-L1. Early failure was defined as failing to achieve event-free survival at 24 months (EFS24) in immunochemotherapy-treated patients and EFS12 in all others. CyTOF and CODEX analysis were performed to characterize intratumoral immunophenotypes. Lack of intrafollicular CD4 expression was the only predictor of early failure that replicated with a pooled OR 2.37 (95%CI 1.48–3.79). We next developed a bio-clinical risk model (BioFLIPI), where lack of CD4 intrafollicular expression moved patients up one FLIPI risk group, adding a new fourth high-risk group. Compared with BioFLIPI score of 1, patients with a score of 2 (OR 2.17; 95% CI 1.08–4.69), 3 (OR 3.53; 95% CI 1.78–7.54), and 4 (OR 8.92; 95% CI 4.00–21.1) had increasing risk of early failure. The favorable intrafollicular CD4 T cells were identified as activated central memory T cells, whose prognostic value was independent from genetic features. In conclusion, lack of intrafollicular CD4 expression predicts early failure in FL and combined with FLIPI improves identification of high-risk patients; however, independent validation is warranted.
PhysicsEurekAlert

Electrons in quantum liquid gain energy from laser pulses

The absorption of energy from laser light by free electrons in a liquid has been demonstrated for the first time. Until now, this process was observed only in the gas phase. The findings, led by Graz University of Technology, open new doors for ultra-fast electron microscopy. The investigation and development...
ChemistryPhys.org

Synthesis of one of the most abundant organic lipids elucidates its structure

Crenarchaeol is a large, closed-loop lipid that is present in the membranes of ammonium-oxidizing archaea, a unicellular life form that exists ubiquitously in the oceans. In comparison to other archaeal membrane lipids, crenarchaeol is very complex and, so far, attempts to confirm its structure by synthesizing the entire molecule have been unsuccessful. Organic chemists from the University of Groningen have taken up this challenge and discovered that the proposed structure for the molecule was largely, but not entirely, correct.
ChemistryNature.com

Large-area synthesis of nanoscopic catalyst-decorated conductive MOF film using microfluidic-based solution shearing

Conductive metal-organic framework (C-MOF) thin-films have a wide variety of potential applications in the field of electronics, sensors, and energy devices. The immobilization of various functional species within the pores of C-MOFs can further improve the performance and extend the potential applications of C-MOFs thin films. However, developing facile and scalable synthesis of high quality ultra-thin C-MOFs while simultaneously immobilizing functional species within the MOF pores remains challenging. Here, we develop microfluidic channel-embedded solution-shearing (MiCS) for ultra-fast (≤5 mm/s) and large-area synthesis of high quality nanocatalyst-embedded C-MOF thin films with thickness controllability down to tens of nanometers. The MiCS method synthesizes nanoscopic catalyst-embedded C-MOF particles within the microfluidic channels, and simultaneously grows catalyst-embedded C-MOF thin-film uniformly over a large area using solution shearing. The thin film displays high nitrogen dioxide (NO2) sensing properties at room temperature in air amongst two-dimensional materials, owing to the high surface area and porosity of the ultra-thin C-MOFs, and the catalytic activity of the nanoscopic catalysts embedded in the C-MOFs. Therefore, our method, i.e. MiCS, can provide an efficient way to fabricate highly active and conductive porous materials for various applications.
ScienceNature.com

Antimicrobial and cytotoxic activity of green synthesis silver nanoparticles targeting skin and soft tissue infectious agents

Combining traditional medicine with nanotechnology therefore opens the door to innovative strategies for treating skin and soft tissue infections (SSTIs) and also contributes to the fight against the rise of antimicrobial resistance. Acanthospermum australe (Loefl.) Kuntze is a medicinal plant used by indigenous peoples in northeastern Argentina to treat SSTIs. Spherical and stable silver nanoparticles (AgNPs) of 14 ± 2 nm were synthesized from the aqueous extract of A. australe and silver nitrate. The antimicrobial activity against main species causing SSTIs and cytotoxicity on peripheral blood mononuclear cells of AgNP solution and its synthesis components were evaluated. Compared to its synthesis components, AgNP solution showed greater antimicrobial activity and lower cytotoxicity. The antimicrobial activity of AgNPs was due to the silver and not to the metabolites of the aqueous extract present on the surface of the nanoparticles. The plant extract played an important role in the formation of stable AgNPs and acted as a modulator of cytotoxic and immune responses.
ScienceNature.com

A simple microscopy setup for visualizing cellular responses to DNA damage at particle accelerator facilities

Cellular responses to DNA double-strand breaks (DSBs) not only promote genomic integrity in healthy tissues, but also largely determine the efficacy of many DNA-damaging cancer treatments, including X-ray and particle therapies. A growing body of evidence suggests that activation of the mechanisms that detect, signal and repair DSBs may depend on the complexity of the initiating DNA lesions. Studies focusing on this, as well as on many other radiobiological questions, require reliable methods to induce DSBs of varying complexity, and to visualize the ensuing cellular responses. Accelerated particles of different energies and masses are exceptionally well suited for this task, due to the nature of their physical interactions with the intracellular environment, but visualizing cellular responses to particle-induced damage - especially in their early stages - at particle accelerator facilities, remains challenging. Here we describe a straightforward approach for real-time imaging of early response to particle-induced DNA damage. We rely on a transportable setup with an inverted fluorescence confocal microscope, tilted at a small angle relative to the particle beam, such that cells can be irradiated and imaged without any microscope or beamline modifications. Using this setup, we image and analyze the accumulation of fluorescently-tagged MDC1, RNF168 and 53BP1—key factors involved in DSB signalling—at DNA lesions induced by 254 MeV α-particles. Our results provide a demonstration of technical feasibility and reveal asynchronous initiation of accumulation of these proteins at different individual DSBs.
Chemistrysciencecodex.com

RUDN University chemists propose a one-step synthesis of substances for medicine

The RUDN University chemists have discovered a reaction for the synthesis of acetimidamides, heterocyclic compounds with biological activity that can be used for the synthesis of hormones, anti-inflammatory and other medical drugs. The reaction goes in one step with an efficiency of up to 96%. The results are published in the journal Molecules.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

SARS-CoV-2 interacts with unusual RNA structures in human cells

SARS-CoV-2 The SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, continues to spread across the globe, infecting over 194 million people. The pandemic has claimed more than 4.16 million lives. The SARS-CoV-2 genome contains 14 open reading frames, with ORF1a and ORF1b occupying two-thirds of the genome and encoding...
ScienceNature.com

Insight into diatom frustule structures using various imaging techniques

The diatom shell is an example of complex siliceous structure which is a suitable model to demonstrate the process of digging into the third dimension using modern visualization techniques. This paper demonstrates importance of a comprehensive multi-length scale approach to the bio-structures/materials with the usage of state-of-the-art imaging techniques. Imaging of diatoms applying visible light, electron and X-ray microscopy provide a deeper insight into the morphology of their frustules.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Measuring kinetic parameters using quantum plasmonic sensing

The measurement of parameters that describe kinetic processes is important in the study of molecular interactions. It enables a deeper understanding of the physical mechanisms underlying how different biological entities interact with each other, such as viruses with cells, vaccines with antibodies, or new drugs with specific diseases. In this work, we study theoretically the use of quantum sensing techniques for measuring the kinetic parameters of molecular interactions. The sensor we consider is a plasmonic resonance sensor -- a label-free photonic sensor that is one of the most widely used in research and industry. The first type of interaction we study is the antigen BSA interacting with antibody IgG1, which provides a large sensor response. The second type is the enzyme carbonic anhydrase interacting with the tumor growth inhibitor benzenesulfonamide, which produces a small sensor response. For both types of interaction we consider the use of two-mode Fock states, squeezed vacuum states and squeezed displaced states. We find that these quantum states offer an enhancement in the measurement precision of kinetic parameters when compared to that obtained with classical light. The results may help in the design of more precise quantum-based sensors for studying kinetics in the life sciences.
Chemistrydocwirenews.com

Gold(I) Complexes with a Quinazoline Carboxamide Alkynyl Ligand: Synthesis, Cytotoxicity, and Mechanistic Studies

Eur J Inorg Chem. 2021 May 26;2021(20):1921-1928. doi: 10.1002/ejic.202100120. Epub 2021 May 11. A series of gold(I) complexes with the general formula [Au(L2)(L’)] (L2=4-phenyl-N-(prop-2-yn-1-yl)quinazoline-2-carboxamide, L’=PPh3 (triphenylphosphine), 1; TPA (1,3,5-triaza-7-phosphaadamantane), 2, and Me2-imy (1,3-dimethylimidazol-2-ylidene), 3) were synthesized and fully characterized by spectroscopic methods. The alkynyl ligand L2 belongs to the quinazoline carboxamide class of ligands that are known to bind to the translocator protein (TSPO) at the outer mitochondrial membrane. 1 and 2 exert cytotoxic effects in bladder cancer cells with IC50 values in the low micromolar range. Further mechanistic analysis indicated that the two complexes both act by inducing reactive oxygen species and caspase-mediated apoptosis. The complexes inhibit thioredoxin reductase, an established target of anticancer gold(I) complexes. Docking studies confirmed that after ligand exchange the free ligand L2 can interact with the TSPO binding site.
ChemistryNature.com

The active sites of Cu–ZnO catalysts for water gas shift and CO hydrogenation reactions

Cu–ZnO–Al2O3 catalysts are used as the industrial catalysts for water gas shift (WGS) and CO hydrogenation to methanol reactions. Herein, via a comprehensive experimental and theoretical calculation study of a series of ZnO/Cu nanocrystals inverse catalysts with well-defined Cu structures, we report that the ZnO–Cu catalysts undergo Cu structure-dependent and reaction-sensitive in situ restructuring during WGS and CO hydrogenation reactions under typical reaction conditions, forming the active sites of CuCu(100)-hydroxylated ZnO ensemble and CuCu(611)Zn alloy, respectively. These results provide insights into the active sites of Cu–ZnO catalysts for the WGS and CO hydrogenation reactions and reveal the Cu structural effects, and offer the feasible guideline for optimizing the structures of Cu–ZnO–Al2O3 catalysts.
ChemistryNature.com

Highly thermally conductive carbon nanotubes pillared exfoliated graphite/polyimide composites

In this work, carbon nanotubes pillared grew on exfoliated graphite by the microwave-assisted method is utilized as thermally conductive fillers (CPEG) in polyimide (PI) to fabricate CPEG/PI thermally conductive composites with the combining ways of “in-situ polymerization, electrospinning, lay-up, and hot-pressing”. The prepared CPEG/PI composites realized the maximum thermal conductivity (λ, 1.92 W m−1 K−1) at low CPEG amount (10 wt%), much higher than that of pure PI (0.28 W m−1 K−1). The λ of CPEG/PI composites show almost no change after 1000 cycles of heating and cooling at the temperature of 25−100 °C. The finite element analysis simulates the nano-/microscale heat transfer in CPEG/PI composites to reveal the internal reason of the λ enhancement. The improved thermal conductivity model and empirical equation could better reflect the actual λ change trend of CPEG/PI composites. The actual application test shows the CPEG/PI composites could significantly reduce the operating temperature of the CPU in mobile phone.
PhysicsNature.com

Light-induced symmetry breaking for enhancing second-harmonic generation from an ultrathin plasmonic nanocavity

Efficient frequency up-conversion of coherent light at the nanoscale is highly demanded for a variety of modern photonic applications, but it remains challenging in nanophotonics. Surface second-order nonlinearity of noble metals can be significantly boosted up by plasmon-induced field enhancement, however the related far-field second-harmonic generation (SHG) may also be quenched in highly symmetric plasmonic nanostructures despite huge near-field amplification. Here, we demonstrate that the SHG from a single gold nanosphere is significantly enhanced when tightly coupled to a metal film, even in the absence of a plasmon resonance at the SH frequency. The light-induced electromagnetic asymmetry in the nanogap junction efficiently suppresses the cancelling of locally generated SHG fields and the SH emission is further amplified through preferential coupling to the bright, bonding dipolar resonance mode of the nanocavity. The far-field SHG conversion efficiency of up to \(3.56\times 10^{-7}\) W−1 is demonstrated from a single gold nanosphere of 100 nm diameter, two orders of magnitude higher than for complex double-resonant plasmonic nanostructures. Such highly efficient SHG from a metal nanocavity also constitutes an ultrasensitive nonlinear nanoprobe to map the distribution of longitudinal vectorial light fields in nanophotonic systems.
ScienceNature.com

Experimental investigation into the effects of composition and microstructure on the tensile properties and failure characteristics of different gypsum rocks

The present work investigated the differences in the composition and internal microstructure of four types gypsum rock—fiber gypsum, transparent gypsum, alabaster, and ordinary gypsum by X-ray fluorescence spectrometry, X-ray diffraction, scanning electron microscope and Brazilian split test, and analyzed its effects on the tensile strength and fracture characteristics of gypsum rock. For alabaster, fiber gypsum, transparent gypsum, and ordinary gypsum, CaSO4·2H2O is the main component with 72.78%, 72.72%, 72.57%, and 71.51% content, and tensile strength of 1.79, 2.22, 3.22, and 4.35 MPa, respectively. In addition, the fracture line is arc-shaped, vertical, and zigzag for fiber gypsum, ordinary and transparent gypsums, and alabaster, respectively. On the microscopic level, fiber gypsum has an evident striated structure while the gradual increased pore development for alabaster, transparent gypsum, and ordinary gypsum. Gypsum rock has an obvious layered crystal structure with the increase of CaSO4·2H2O, contributing to the phenomenon with a larger grain size and lower tensile strength. In addition, the number of particles for alabaster, transparent gypsum, and ordinary gypsum increased in turn, while their particle size decreased uniformly, indicating that the lower CaSO4·2H2O content, the more sufficient energy accumulation and release. This paper can provide a theoretical basis for the analysis of the mechanical properties of rocks with different mineral composition and contribute to the design for different ore grades mining.
ScienceNature.com

Enhancing sub-bandgap external quantum efficiency by photomultiplication for narrowband organic near-infrared photodetectors

Detection of electromagnetic signals for applications such as health, product quality monitoring or astronomy requires highly responsive and wavelength selective devices. Photomultiplication-type organic photodetectors have been shown to achieve high quantum efficiencies mainly in the visible range. Much less research has been focused on realizing near-infrared narrowband devices. Here, we demonstrate fully vacuum-processed narrow- and broadband photomultiplication-type organic photodetectors. Devices are based on enhanced hole injection leading to a maximum external quantum efficiency of almost 2000% at −10 V for the broadband device. The photomultiplicative effect is also observed in the charge-transfer state absorption region. By making use of an optical cavity device architecture, we enhance the charge-transfer response and demonstrate a wavelength tunable narrowband photomultiplication-type organic photodetector with external quantum efficiencies superior to those of pin-devices. The presented concept can further improve the performance of photodetectors based on the absorption of charge-transfer states, which were so far limited by the low external quantum efficiency provided by these devices.
PhysicsNature.com

Controlled multi-photon subtraction with cascaded Rydberg superatoms as single-photon absorbers

The preparation of light pulses with well-defined quantum properties requires precise control at the individual photon level. Here, we demonstrate exact and controlled multi-photon subtraction from incoming light pulses. We employ a cascaded system of tightly confined cold atom ensembles with strong, collectively enhanced coupling of photons to Rydberg states. The excitation blockade resulting from interactions between Rydberg atoms limits photon absorption to one per ensemble and rapid dephasing of the collective excitation suppresses stimulated re-emission of the photon. We experimentally demonstrate subtraction with up to three absorbers. Furthermore, we present a thorough theoretical analysis of our scheme where we identify weak Raman decay of the long-lived Rydberg state as the main source of infidelity in the subtracted photon number and investigate the performance of the multi-photon subtractor for increasing absorber numbers in the presence of Raman decay.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Comparison of liver biopsies before and after direct-acting antiviral therapy for hepatitis C and correlation with clinical outcome

Direct-acting antivirals (DAA) have replaced interferon (IFN)-based therapies for hepatitis C virus. In this retrospective clinical study, we examined differences in histopathologic features in paired liver biopsies collected from the same patient before and after DAA and correlated these findings with clinical outcome. Biopsies (n = 19) were evaluated by quantitative imaging analysis to measure steatosis and fibrosis. Most patients had decreased steatosis in their post-treatment, follow-up biopsies. However, one patient had a striking increase in steatosis (from 0.86 to 6.32%) and later developed decompensated cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). This patient had a marked increase in fibrosis between biopsies, with a CPA of 6.74 to 32.02. Another patient, who already had bridging fibrosis at the time of her pre-treatment biopsy, developed cholangiocarcinoma after DAA. Even though the overall inflammatory activity in the post-treatment biopsies significantly decreased after treatment, 60% of patients had persistent portal lymphocytic inflammation. In summary, DAAs decreased steatosis and hepatic inflammation in most patients, although some may have persistence of lymphocytic portal inflammation. Patients known to have advanced fibrosis at treatment initiation and who have other risk factors for ongoing liver injury, such as steatosis, should be followed closely for the development of adverse outcomes, such as portal hypertension and primary liver cancers.

