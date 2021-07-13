Behind GM's plan to help suppliers buy clean energy
General Motors’ commitment to becoming carbon neutral by 2040 means more than just transitioning to electric vehicles — although that is a huge part of the strategy. One of its latest initiatives extends that thinking to its supply chain. Through a new partnership with Shell and its subsidiary MP2 Energy, the automaker is looking to help tackle its Scope 3 emissions by offering its suppliers in Texas the ability to buy renewable energy from Shell at a discount.www.greenbiz.com
