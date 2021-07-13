Cancel
Energy Industry

Behind GM's plan to help suppliers buy clean energy

By Mike De Socio
GreenBiz
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneral Motors’ commitment to becoming carbon neutral by 2040 means more than just transitioning to electric vehicles — although that is a huge part of the strategy. One of its latest initiatives extends that thinking to its supply chain. Through a new partnership with Shell and its subsidiary MP2 Energy, the automaker is looking to help tackle its Scope 3 emissions by offering its suppliers in Texas the ability to buy renewable energy from Shell at a discount.

