Behind GM's plan to help suppliers buy clean energy

A class-action lawsuit filed against General Motors in Oregon has been allowed to continue through the courts after GM’s motion to dismiss the claim was denied. The American automaker had a class-action lawsuit filed against it in the U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon, Portland Division in February of 2020. The plaintiff in the suit, William Martell, alleges the 5.3L LC9 V8 engine in the 2011 Chevy Silverado pickup he purchased new in 2011 has various issues related to excessive oil consumption. The suit is nearly identical to numerous other class action proceedings filed against GM in recent years, which allege certain engines in the 5.3L Vortec V8 engine family have several issues that cause them to burn oil at a higher than usual rate.