Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

France sees 2021 soft wheat crop rising to 37.1 million tonnes

Agriculture Online
 13 days ago

PARIS, July 13 (Reuters) - France, the European Union's biggest grain producer, is expected to produce 37.1 million tonnes of soft wheat this year, up 27.1% from 2020, the farm ministry said in its first forecast for this year's crop. The projected production was also 11.2% above the average of...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#Wheat#Maize#Tonnes#Reuters#The European Union#The Farm Ministry#Arvalis#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
Place
Europe
News Break
Industry
Related
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Soybeans hit 2-week low as weather outlook brightens

CANBERRA, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell 1% to hit a two-week low on Monday as updated weather models called for more favourable weather in the coming weeks, easing concerns over crops. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down 1.1%...
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

Soybeans slip to two-week low, corn also weakens

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans dropped on Monday to their lowest in two weeks while corn slid for a third consecutive session, as forecasts of cooler weather in parts of the U.S. Midwest and slowing demand in top buyer China weighed on prices. Wheat prices also fell. Hot,...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

One of Russia's main wheat producing regions harvests record crop

MOSCOW, July 26 (Reuters) - Russia's southern region of Krasnodar, one of the largest wheat producing and exporting areas of the country, has harvested a record grain crop of 12.4 million tonnes, its governor said on social media. Harvesting in Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, has been delayed by...
Agriculturenewsdakota.com

Chinese Soybean Imports to Drop Later in 2021

(NAFB) – China’s soybean imports are likely to slow sharply during the second half of this year after a record first-half buying spree. Reuters says that puts a dent in expectations for sustained growth from the top global soybean buyer and hurts U.S. market sentiment just as farmers will need to sell their new crop. A serious drop in hog profitability and a sharp rise in the use of wheat for feed are slowing down Chinese demand for soybeans, just as farmers are expecting to pull in their third-largest harvest in history. That will add further volatility to a critical crop, which rallied earlier in 2021 to nine-year highs.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Finland Producer Price Inflation Slows In June

(RTTNews) - Finland's producer price inflation eased in June, data from Statistics Finland showed on Monday. Producer prices increased 11.0 percent year-on-year in June, after a 11.2 percent rise in May. The increase in the producer prices for manufactured products was particularly attributable to risen prices of oil products and...
Agriculturemarketresearchtelecast.com

Income from Honduran coffee exports rises 20.2% due to the rise in price

Tegucigalpa, Jul 23 (EFE) .- Honduran coffee exports reached 1,012 million dollars so far in the 2020-2021 harvest, 20.2% more than the 841.9 million of the same period of the previous cycle, due to the improvement in the price of grain in the international market, an official source reported this Friday.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

CBOT SRW, K.C. HRW contracts rise; MGEX spring wheat falls

CHICAGO, July 21 (Reuters) - U.S. winter wheat futures rose for a sixth day in a row on Wednesday, supported by concerns about crop shortfalls in rival export countries in the Black Sea region and Europe, traders said. * MGEX spring wheat fell 2.2%, with traders saying the market wanted to see exactly how bad the crop in the northern U.S. Plains was before pushing the market above its recent peaks. * Technical resistance for the benchmark Chicago Board of Trade September soft red winter wheat contract was noted at the high end of its 20-day Bollinger range. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat settled up 10-1/4 cents at $7.10-3/4 a bushel. K.C. September hard red winter wheat was 8-3/4 cents higher at $6.69 while MGEX September spring wheat dropped 19-3/4 cents to $8.96-1/4 a bushel. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Thursday morning to show that weekly export sales of wheat were in a range from 350,000 to 600,000 tonnes. A week ago, wheat export sales totaled 424,691 tonnes. * Russia's agriculture ministry said on Wednesday that yields from the ongoing harvest of the country's wheat crop averaged 3.45 tonnes per hectare as of July 20, down from 3.47 tonnes per hectare a year earlier. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Leslie Adler)
Colorado StateBrush News Tribune

Bumper crop, decent prices mean a good wheat harvest in Colorado

Wheat harvest is moving north, leaving northeast Colorado with a bumper crop and fairly good prices. A check of area elevators and other sources around the area showed averages in the 50-bushels-per-acre range. Elevators in Yuma and Otis said they were seeing that kind of yield, and it is high quality wheat.
Agriculturecapitalpress.com

Inadequate zinc constricting PNW wheat crops

COLFAX, Wash. — Widespread zinc deficiency in Pacific Northwest soils is driving perpetually zinc-deficient seed stock in the region. As a result, many crops produced and grown in the PNW are suffering from loss of speed and vigor at emergence — and, in turn, farmers are losing a surprising 3.5-4 bushels per acre every year.
Agriculturecraftbrewingbusiness.com

BarthHaas: Hop acreage rises, crop volume falls, alpha acids at all-time highs

World hop acreage rose in 2020 for the seventh year in succession. The country with the largest share of hop acreage worldwide is the United States with 40 percent, followed by Germany with 33 percent and the Czech Republic with 8 percent. This is one of the facts contained in the BarthHaas Report Hops 2020/2021 that the world’s leading hop specialist presented at an online press conference on July 22.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Reuters

GRAINS-Wheat climbs on deteriorating crop conditions

CHICAGO, July 20 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures climbed on Tuesday to a two-month peak after official data underscored poor conditions for drought-hit U.S. spring wheat. Chicago corn gained, as a lower-than-expected weekly crop rating focused attention back to dry conditions in parts of the Midwest. Soybeans rebounded after being...
Agriculturepnwag.net

Like U.S., Russia’s Spring Wheat Crop Struggling

For wheat growers in the United States and Russia, there are more similarities than differences, beyond the fact that both counties grow winter and spring wheat. World Agricultural Outlook Board Chair, Mark Jekanowski, said as in the U.S., both of Russia’s wheat crops have been experiencing differing weather conditions. “Winter...
Agriculturemidwestfarmreport.com

Only Winter Wheat Condition Rises

Except for a band of heavy rain extending from around Tomah across the state to around Manitowoc, rainfall was somewhat spotty this past week, and soil moisture remains below desirable levels for much of the state, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Corn is reported 34 percent silking,...
Agriculturemarketresearchtelecast.com

Ukraine’s grain exports of 2021/22 reach 1 million tonnes

KIEV, Jul 19 (Reuters) – Ukraine’s grain exports have reached 1 million tonnes so far in the 2021/22 season, which runs from July to June, some 108,000 tonnes less than in the same period last year. data from the Ministry of Agriculture showed on Monday. The figure included 292,000 tonnes...

Comments / 0

Community Policy