Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.65%

Amid rising concerns regarding the rapid spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, which could precipitate a market correction, dividend-paying companies are ideal for hedging that risk. Also, given the tech industry’s solid growth prospects, betting on dividend-paying tech stocks could be even more rewarding. Therefore, we think tech stocks International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), Seagate (STX), Hewlett Packard (HPE), and Xerox (NYSE:XRX), which deliver high dividend yields, could prove to be valuable additions to one’s portfolio now. Read on.Dividend stocks have been regaining momentum recently because investors have been hedging their portfolios against a decelerating economic recovery and surging market volatility by seeking holdings that deliver steady income streams. This is evidenced by iShares Select Dividend ETF’s (DVY) 2% gains over the past five days versus the benchmark S&P 500 index’s 0.9% returns.