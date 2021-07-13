2021/2022 After School Program Lottery Registration

The City of Las Cruces Parks & Recreation Department will accept After School Program lottery registration beginning Wednesday, July 14, and will continue until Saturday, July 24. Cost per semester is $400. Registration for the After School Program will be determined by lottery selection at our sites due to capacity limits and COVID-19 safe practice guidelines. The participants selected will be notified by email or text message, and the winning lottery numbers will be posted at https://www.las-cruces.org/1515/After-School-Program. The initial $200 payment must be made between Tuesday, July 27 – Sunday, August 1 online or at registration locations, during regular business hours or at http://www.las-cruces.org/play.

You can register online at www.las-cruces.org/play (click on the online registration link), or at the following locations during regular business hours:

Parks & Recreation Administration Office, 1501 E. Hadley Ave. Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Frank O'Brien Papen Community Center, 304 Bell Ave. Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Las Cruces Regional Aquatic Center, 1401 E. Hadley Ave. Monday- Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

*PROGRAM LOCATIONS: (Subject to LCPS approval)

• Alameda Elementary

• Cesar Chavez/Sunrise Elementary

• Hermosa Heights Elementary

• Highland Elementary

• Fairacres Elementary

• Mesilla Park Elementary

• Monte Vista Elementary

*DATES:

• Fall Session: August 9 – December 16, 2021

• Spring Session: January 10 – May 24, 2022

*PROGRAM HOURS:

• Monday through Friday, 2:30 pm -5:30 pm

*COST:

• $400/semester ($200 due at time of registration.) Second Payment of $200 is October 8 (Fall Semester) and March 15 ( Spring Semester)

*GRADES:

• Kindergarten – 5th

(Participants must attend school where program is being offered)

Registration forms can be completed at registration locations. Payment will be due at time of selection online at http://www.las-cruces.org/play and click on the online registration link or at any of the registration locations listed.

Any unpaid spots will be opened to the public beginning Monday, August 2, on a first-come, first-serve basis at the above locations.

No telephone registrations accepted.

For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Administrative office at 575/541-2550.