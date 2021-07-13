Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Cruces, NM

2021-2022 After School Program Lottery Registration

Posted by 
Las Cruces, New Mexico
Las Cruces, New Mexico
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GeRRC_0avExd3200

The City of Las Cruces Parks & Recreation Department will accept After School Program lottery registration beginning Wednesday, July 14, and will continue until Saturday, July 24.

Cost per semester is $400. Registration for the After School Program will be determined by lottery selection at our sites due to capacity limits and COVID-19 safe practice guidelines. The participants selected will be notified by email or text message, and the winning lottery numbers will be posted at https://www.las-cruces.org/1515/After-School-Program.

An initial $200 payment must be made between Tuesday, July 27 to Sunday, August 1 online, at registration locations, during regular business hours, or at http://www.las-cruces.org/play.

Registration is available online at www.las-cruces.org/play; click on the online registration link. Registration is also underway at the following locations during regular business hours:

  • Parks & Recreation Administration Office, 1501 E. Hadley Ave., 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday.
  • Frank O'Brien Papen Community Center, 304 Bell Ave., 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday.
  • Las Cruces Regional Aquatic Center, 1401 E. Hadley Ave., 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Program locations (Subject to LCPS approval)

Alameda Elementary School.

Cesar Chavez/Sunrise Elementary schools.

Hermosa Heights Elementary School.

Highland Elementary School.

Fairacres Elementary School.

Mesilla Park Elementary School.

Monte Vista Elementary School.

Dates:

• Fall Session: August 9 to December 16, 2021.

• Spring Session: January 10 to May 24, 2022.

Program hours:

2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Cost:

$400 a semester, with $200 due at the time of registration. A second payment of $200 is due October 8 for the fall semester, and a due date of March 15 for the spring semester.

Grades:

Kindergarten to Fifth Grade

(Participants must attend school where the program is being offered.)

Registration forms can be completed at registration locations. Payment will be due at time of selection online at http://www.las-cruces.org/play and click on the online registration link or at any of the registration locations listed.

Any unpaid spots will open to the public beginning Monday, August 2, on a first-come, first-serve basis at the above locations.

No telephone registrations will be accepted.

For information, call the Parks & Recreation administrative office at 575/541-2550.

Comments / 0

Las Cruces, New Mexico

Las Cruces, New Mexico

71
Followers
960
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Las Cruces is the economic and geographic center of the Mesilla Valley, the agricultural region on the floodplain of the Rio Grande which extends from Hatch to the west side of El Paso, Texas. Las Cruces is the home of New Mexico State University (NMSU), New Mexico's only land-grant university. The city's major employer is the federal government on nearby White Sands Test Facility and White Sands Missile Range. The Organ Mountains, 10 miles (16 km) to the east, are dominant in the city's landscape, along with the Doña Ana Mountains, Robledo Mountains, and Picacho Peak. Las Cruces lies 225 miles (362 km) south of Albuquerque, 42 miles (68 km) northwest of El Paso, Texas and 41 miles (66 km) north of the Mexican border at Sunland Park.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Lifestyle
City
Mesilla, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary Schools#The After School Program#Lcps#Alameda Elementary School#Sunrise Elementary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Lottery
Related
Wyoming StatePosted by
The Hill

Former Wyoming Sen. Mike Enzi dies after bicycle accident

Former Sen. Mike Enzi (R-Wyo.) died after sustaining serious injuries from a bicycle accident on Friday, his family said late Monday. Enzi, 77, was known as one of the more conservative lawmakers during his time on Capitol Hill, where he served for four terms in the Senate before retiring late last year. The senator served as chairman of the Senate Budget Committee and Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.
Utah StatePosted by
The Associated Press

At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said. The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
CBS News

High-level talks between U.S. and China end in a "stalemate"

Hong Kong — A meeting of high-level diplomats from the United States and China ended in what Chinese officials called a "stalemate" on Monday, cooling near-term hopes for a major summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese president Xi Jinping. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, the most...
TennisPosted by
Fox News

Naomi Osaka: High pressure of Olympics 'a bit much'

Naomi Osaka was upset in the third round of the Tokyo Olympics, losing to Marketa Vondrousova, of the Czech Republic, in straight sets on Tuesday. The second-ranked Japanese tennis star lost 6-1, 6-4 to the former French Open finalist. She said after the match she was starting to feel some of the pressure as being one of the faces for the Games. Osaka lit the Olympic cauldron and is one of the highest-paid female athletes in the world.

Comments / 0

Community Policy