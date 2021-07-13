2021-2022 After School Program Lottery Registration

The City of Las Cruces Parks & Recreation Department will accept After School Program lottery registration beginning Wednesday, July 14, and will continue until Saturday, July 24.

Cost per semester is $400. Registration for the After School Program will be determined by lottery selection at our sites due to capacity limits and COVID-19 safe practice guidelines. The participants selected will be notified by email or text message, and the winning lottery numbers will be posted at https://www.las-cruces.org/1515/After-School-Program.

An initial $200 payment must be made between Tuesday, July 27 to Sunday, August 1 online, at registration locations, during regular business hours, or at http://www.las-cruces.org/play.

Registration is available online at www.las-cruces.org/play; click on the online registration link. Registration is also underway at the following locations during regular business hours:

Parks & Recreation Administration Office, 1501 E. Hadley Ave., 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday.

Frank O'Brien Papen Community Center, 304 Bell Ave., 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Las Cruces Regional Aquatic Center, 1401 E. Hadley Ave., 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Program locations (Subject to LCPS approval)

Alameda Elementary School.

Cesar Chavez/Sunrise Elementary schools.

Hermosa Heights Elementary School.

Highland Elementary School.

Fairacres Elementary School.

Mesilla Park Elementary School.

Monte Vista Elementary School.

Dates:

• Fall Session: August 9 to December 16, 2021.

• Spring Session: January 10 to May 24, 2022.

Program hours:

2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Cost:

$400 a semester, with $200 due at the time of registration. A second payment of $200 is due October 8 for the fall semester, and a due date of March 15 for the spring semester.

Grades:

Kindergarten to Fifth Grade

(Participants must attend school where the program is being offered.)

Registration forms can be completed at registration locations. Payment will be due at time of selection online at http://www.las-cruces.org/play and click on the online registration link or at any of the registration locations listed.

Any unpaid spots will open to the public beginning Monday, August 2, on a first-come, first-serve basis at the above locations.

No telephone registrations will be accepted.

For information, call the Parks & Recreation administrative office at 575/541-2550.