Payments-as-a-Service API platform Modulr has secured certification, which supports clients in choosing payment solutions that meet Visa’s global standards. Through this extended collaboration with Visa, a leader in digital payments, Modulr is helping businesses automate payment flows, embed payments within their proposition, and launch new features and services. As lockdown restrictions ease, SMEs must recover quickly and take every advantage offered by the digital economy. Research from Modulr highlighted the pressure SMEs face in curbing the rising cost of payment services on the one hand and meeting rising customer expectation of payment experiences on the other.